SnapSlide Release Child-Resistant Closure with Single-Handed Operation for Rx Amber Vials

SnapSlide has introduced a line of no-torque, child-resistant caps that is the market’s first adaptive packaging solution. SnapSlide’s design features a patented, sliding, two-step opening procedure that allows for single-handed opening and closing while maintaining child resistance.

Engineered specifically to aid millions of consumers with physical disabilities and limitations, the user-friendly cap closure technology utilises a slide-to-open/close functionality that requires less force and dexterity to operate than the current push-and-turn technology. The cap itself stays firmly affixed to the vials, adding an additional dimension of safety and convenience while allowing for easy, metered dosing. The closure system also provides definitive security feedback, by producing a 57-decibel “snap” upon closing – an auditory cue helping consumers recognise still-open medicine bottles.

“The SnapSlide prescription vial caps have the potential to be better for all and life-changing for many,” said Rocky Batzel, Inventor and CEO of SnapSlide, LLC. “For consumers with physical limitations, the cap provides convenience, accessibility, safety, and independence. For retail chains, it has the potential to transform child-resistant packaging from an undifferentiated commodity into a competitive advantage."

SnapSlide’s solution can also be used for oral solid dose over the counter (OTC) applications, and the cap’s simple design makes it easily adaptable for a wide variety of common containers, including plastic and glass bottles that require child resistance.