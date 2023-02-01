TekniPlex showcases cleanroom-produced COC films at Pharmapack

At Pharmapack Paris, February 1-2, TekniPlex, a globally integrated provider of innovative solutions through materials science and manufacturing technologies, showcases samples from a range of cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) diagnostics films whose cleanroom production is a differentiator in the healthcare space.

× Expand Fahroni Shutterstock 1106418824 Blue and white pill capsules.

Key highlights:

TekniPlex showcases its innovations in cleanroom-produced pharmaceutical packaging at Pharmapack Paris.

at Pharmapack Paris. Manufactured in an ISO Class 8 cleanroom environment, TekniPlex’s COC films can be nimbly customised to suit the dynamic needs of the diagnostics market.

TekniPlex’s COC films can be nimbly customised to suit the dynamic needs of the diagnostics market. TekniPlex also features its sustainable blister system, marking the first time a formed blister + lidding combination is certified as recyclable.

The company also highlights another recently introduced innovation: a fully transparent recyclable mid-barrier blister package.

Manufactured in an ISO Class 8 cleanroom environment for significantly reduced risk of contamination, TekniPlex’s COC films can be nimbly customised to suit the dynamic needs of the diagnostics market. Its standard, crystal-clear 140 µm film offers excellent sealing properties combined with a low background UV autofluorescence required for multiplexing in PCR diagnostics.

In addition, the film has a glass transition temperature (Tg) of 78°C and an ultra-flat surface enabling nano-structuring through hot embossing and nano-imprint lithography. This allows ultra-small-sized structures to be replicated in the polymer structure, needed for microfluidic and for diffraction gratings that give the resulting film a shiny, colourful appearance.

“Manufactured in a cleanroom setting, our customisable film technology is enabling new diagnostics capabilities to enter the market, helping patients get diagnosed and on the road to recovery more expediently,” said Michiel van den Berg, global product manager for TekniPlex. “This exemplifies TekniPlex’s commitment to developing materials science solutions that make our customers’ products more effective and, ultimately, helps improve outcomes.”

At Pharmapack Paris, TekniPlex also features its sustainable blister system, whose mechanical recyclability has been certified by third-party testing. Recyclable in geographies where the #5 (polypropylene) recycling stream is available, the mid-barrier blisters feature a polyolefin blister film paired with a barrier PP lidding film. This marks the first time a formed blister + lidding combination is certified as recyclable – a significant milestone in the evolving push to make healthcare packaging more sustainable.

Rounding out TekniPlex’s offerings at Pharmapack Paris is a selection of films and components for healthcare and pharmaceutical applications. For example, the company’s range of punched rubber gaskets for aerosol valves improve functionality for metered dose inhaler valves, while its punched plastic gaskets perform well with nasal spray applications. Other solutions, such as the company’s PVC super barrier polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) coated structures and Aclar laminates, are designed to protect drugs with demanding environmental protection requirements.