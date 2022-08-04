Romaco to present sustainable technologies at Achema 2022

×

The solutions supplier Romaco will take advantage of Achema 2022 to show sustainable processing, tableting and packaging technologies for use in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Key highlights:

Romaco will demonstrate its various approaches in processing, tableting and packaging for more sustainable production and to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, at Achema 2022.

Under the motto “Together towards a sustainable future”, one stop solutions supplier Romaco will demonstrate its various approaches for more sustainable production and to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. According to Romaco, the innovative process control achieved with these technologies means significantly shorter processing times, so that energy and material can be economised in a targeted manner.

Space-saving design results in machines and lines with a lower carbon footprint. And thanks to safe processing of eco-friendly packaging materials, for instance for the production of paper blisters, the packaging process as a whole can be made more sustainable. In addition, all of the manufacturer’s machines can be supplied in a carbon-neutral version and be equipped with an energy monitor for sustainability reporting.

At the trade fair, Romaco will be presenting a large selection from its portfolio, including the VENTILUS Pilot fluid bed processor by Romaco Innojet, the KTP 1X and KTP 590X tablet presses by Romaco Kilian and the TP R Optima coating pan by Romaco Tecpharm. Romaco Noack’s Unity 300 blister packaging line and the new Macofar E aseptic liquid filling line will likewise be exhibited – confirmation of the engineering specialist’s line competence.

Macofar E – Romaco’s newest aseptic liquid filling line

The Macofar E series is Romaco’s cost-efficient turnkey solution for aseptic filling of injectables into vials. The integrated lines each consist of a rotary washer, a depyrogenation tunnel, a liquid filling and stoppering machine plus a final capping machine. Romaco Promatic cartoners can also be seamlessly connected downstream if required. The ability to choose from various standard configurations cuts the delivery time from order receipt to ten months at most.

The technology meets all the requirements of the revised Annex 1 of the EU GMP Guidelines on the manufacture of sterile medicinal products. All in all, the Macofar E achieves a maximum output of 24,000 vials per hour. Depending on customer needs, the line can be equipped with oRABS, cRABS or isolation technology. The filling machine’s weighing system moreover ensures one hundred percent weight control of the vials, including automatic adjustment of the filling volume. To minimise product loss, each batch is fully processed, for instance by completely draining the liquid tank and piping.

Unity 300 blister packaging line from Romaco Noack

For the first time, a sustainability monitor with smart standby functions has been implemented to oversee the power and air consumption of the single-track blister line and reduce the base load of the machine without any negative impact on overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). At less than eight metres long, the monobloc is comparatively short, so that carbon dioxide emissions are much lower, especially in the cleanroom for the primary packaging. The space-saving design is due, amongst other things, to a swing-out IPC magazine, which ensures convenient access to the die-cutter behind it in case of format changes. And there is also the option of repositioning the forming foil reel inside the machine. An extremely compact, energy efficient indexing wheel transfers the blisters from the rotary sealing machine to the continuous motion cartoner.

All in all, the Unity 300 achieves a maximum output of 300 blisters and, depending on the cartoner, either 200 or 300 cartons per minute. The blister line is fitted with one hundred percent recycled acrylic glass panes and is additionally available in a carbon-neutral version on request.

TP R Optima tablet coater from Romaco Tecpharm

The TP R Optima perforated coating pan from Romaco Tecpharm processes any batch size from 10 to 100 percent with the same drum and achieves optimum coating results, no matter how small the filling volume. Its wide range of applications is the outcome of the full automation of the tablet coater with its GMP-compliant in-wall design. An extendable spray arm with movable spray nozzles ensures the correct spray distance and spray angle.