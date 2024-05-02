TLX Cargo Invents SOLARAP

× Expand Website Product Images - 2

UV radiation poses a significant threat to our skin, with melanin pigments providing partial protection by absorbing and reflecting incoming radiation. Drawing inspiration from this natural defence, TLX Cargo developed SOLARAP, the next generation solar barrier material used in TLX8 thermal pallet covers.

TLX8 is designed to protect both pharmaceutical and perishable shipments from extreme solar radiation on the tarmac and mitigate temperature excursions during transportation.

Thomas Hunt, CEO of TLX Cargo, shares, “After two years of dedicated research and development we have an exceptional thermal pallet cover to offer the market in 2024. Our team have come up with a new concept in solar barrier material that will be used to protect temperature sensitive shipments globally. SOLARAP nano-pores boast a remarkable surface area of 35.3 m2/g, equivalent to eight football pitches. These miniature circular pores form an effective barrier to ultraviolet by scattering and absorbing incoming radiation”.

Senior Scientist, Alice Harrop explains, "Protecting vaccines from shock temperature increases is challenging due to the diverse spectrum of solar radiation. These waves vary in intensity and angle of attack, influenced by atmospheric conditions and the sun's position. SOLARAP adapts accordingly, working harder as temperatures rise”.

TLX8 is designed to protect both pharmaceutical and perishable shipments from extreme solar radiation on the tarmac and mitigate temperature excursions during transportation.