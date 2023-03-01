TurboFil introduces filling & capping machine for multi-dose nasal dispensers

TurboFil Packaging Machines, an equipment specialist dedicated solely to the design and development of liquid filling and assembly machines, has introduced an automatic machine for the inline filling & capping of multi-dose nasal dispensers.

Key highlights:

TurboFil Packaging Machines is launching an automatic machine for the inline filling & capping of multi-dose nasal dispensers.

of multi-dose nasal dispensers. The company’s Mini-Monoblock MDN-50 accurately fills, seals, caps and labels up to 50 vials per minute .

. For quality assurance, completed vials then can proceed to an optional 100% checkweigher, with out-of-spec containers automatically rejected.

The company’s Mini-Monoblock MDN-50 accurately and expediently fills, seals, caps and labels nasal spray containers at a rate of up to 50 pieces per minute. The new system is optimised from the inception of the filling process to its conclusion. For starters, a scroll conveyor allows for seamless vial loading while allowing for an exceedingly compact overall footprint. Vials are then transported to a starwheel ceramic piston filler station for clean and accurate filling; for customers requiring even faster filling, the filler station can incorporate a second nozzle for an expedited yet still-exacting process.

From there, a stainless steel vibratory feeder and adjustable track delivers the spray pumps to the necks of each vial. Next, an automatic cap feeder and precise tamping mechanism ensure even sealing around the entirety of the vial neck circumference.

Multidose Nasal Monoblock

Finally, filled and sealed vials can be conveyed to an optional wrap-around labeler with a thermal transfer printer, which can apply lot code, manufacture/expiry date and other necessary information. For quality assurance, completed vials then can proceed to an optional 100% checkweigher, with out-of-spec containers automatically rejected.

The Mini-Monoblock MDN-50 is suitable for vials with volumes from 4-30ml, and can accommodate spray pumps from various manufacturers – including those with tamp, crimp and screw closures.

“Nasal delivery is becoming increasingly prevalent across a variety of pharmaceutical niches,” said Deborah Smook, VP of marketing & business development for TurboFil Packaging Machines LLC. “However, it’s understood that device production, assembly and filling is complicated compared with more conventional delivery methods. The Mini-Monoblock MDN-50 is a significant step toward narrowing that complexity gap.”

The Mini-Monoblock MDN-50 features a 7” touchscreen HMI, Allen Bradley PLC, and escalating password levels for tiered personnel access. Its control box is stainless steel, and a power on/off switch circuit breaker, emergency stop switch and reset button provide operator interjection when necessary. A three-colour stack light with an audible alarm alerts personnel to potential issues, and ethernet capability allows for remote diagnostics.