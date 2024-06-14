ACG Partners with EY-Parthenon

× Expand Shutterstock

ACG has announced a strategic partnership with EY-Parthenon aiming to enhance ACG's sustainability initiatives through a comprehensive Net Zero strategy and implementation roadmap aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Combining ACG’s industry expertise with EY-Parthenon’s sustainability consultancy, the partnership seeks to significantly reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable practices across ACG’s operations has already initiated its journey by conducting a comprehensive greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) emissions inventory and carbon footprint assessment for their most prominent products. This assessment has provided critical insights into ACG’s emissions profile, identifying priority areas for targeted sustainability efforts.

ACG, in collaboration with EY-Parthenon, is developing a comprehensive Net Zero Roadmap. This roadmap will set specific targets and actions aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a globally recognised framework for companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. Given ACG’s significant export of aluminium-based films and foils to the European Union, EY Parthenon has also conducted a comprehensive assessment of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) implications for ACG and preparing it for 100% CBAM compliance.

Shivshankar S.R, CEO of ACG Packaging Materials, said, “Adherence to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) underscores our unwavering commitment to conscientious corporate stewardship. We are pro-actively setting targets and focusing on long-term initiatives that will provide value realisation and business transformation towards creating a more sustainable and resilient future. Our alliance with EY Parthenon marks a pivotal advancement in our sustainability pursuit. Leveraging their esteemed expertise in industrial decarbonisation, we are poised to expedite our Net Zero objectives, thereby effectuating a meaningful reduction in our carbon emissions.”

Kapil Bansal, Partner and Leader of Industrial Decarbonisation, EY-Parthenon India, added, “EY-Parthenon is proud to announce its collaboration with ACG as they advance towards achieving SBTi aligned Net Zero strategy and roadmap. With our extensive expertise in strategic decarbonisation and CBAM impact mitigation, we are committed to guiding ACG in meeting the company’s emission reduction goals, optimising costs, minimising risks, and driving meaningful transformation in the sector. As global efforts intensify to meet the goals set by the Paris Climate Accord, partnerships like this enable businesses and industry leaders to set the standard for environmental stewardship and contribute to a more sustainable future.”