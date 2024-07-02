Almirall launches Act4Impact sustainability strategy

× Expand Almirall S.A

Almirall S.A., a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology, has launched its new sustainability strategy, Act4Impact 2030. The updated strategy aims at transforming the company’s sustainability roadmap and focuses on five main pillars: "Planet", "People", "Patients" "Partners" and “Principles”. Act4Impact consists of 20 strategic lines of action which will be monitored over time to assess progress.

These include the deployment of its Net Zero Roadmap through energy decarbonisation, sustainable mobility or supplier engagement plan, as well as the definition and deployment of the 2030 Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan, including all types of diversity, or the enhancement of our Supplier Risk Management Process. This comprehensive approach is aligned with Almirall’s long-term view on its impact on patients, the medical community, and society and its core principles of transparency, responsibility, ethics, and compliance.

Within the Planet pillar of its Act4Impact strategy, Almirall is committed to taking decisive climate action to become a net-zero emissions company by 2050. A near-term milestone on the journey to achieving this goal, is the reduction of emissions by 50% from its own operations and by 28% from its value chain by 2030. Initiatives to achieve these science-based goals include energy decarbonisation, sustainable mobility and sustainable procurement practices as well as water stewardship, circular economy principles, and nature preservation which are aimed at reducing water usage and waste-to-landfill in the short term.

Through the People pillar, Almirall will prioritise the implementation of a dedicated program for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, accelerating the achievement of its equity-related targets, such as the gender pay gap, and measures of employee perceptions of diversity, equity, and inclusion. To further unlock talent potential, Almirall is reinforcing its corporate wellbeing initiatives, and will launch a new social action and volunteering program.

The patient engagement at Almirall will be further strengthened within the activities of the Patients pillar focused on continued engagement with patient organisations, and by further embedding a patient-centric mindset across the organisation. The overarching goal is to positively impact over 1.8 million people through Almirall’s dermatology portfolio by 2030.

Through the “Partners” strategy pillar, by 2030 Almirall aims for a minimum reduction in CO 2 emissions of 69% among suppliers with a carbon scorecard. The company will roll out sustainable procurement programs and engage suppliers in its Net Zero Supplier Engagement initiative.

Throughout these endeavours, Almirall remains committed to fostering an ethical and transparent corporate culture, emphasising accountability and adherence to best performance Principles, which is the fifth pillar of the strategy. To this end, the company is planning to provide sustainability training to all employees by 2030 and will gauge employee perceptions on the company culture.

Almirall's CEO and President, Carlos Gallardo said: "In line with our long-term vision, and our commitment to patients, the medical community, and society, our updated sustainability strategy is a key element of our business strategy. Our Act4Impact strategy is at the heart of our decision making and aligned with our purpose to transform the lives of patients."

Almirall has been committed to conducting its operations in a responsible and sustainable manner for many years. These efforts have resulted in a number of recognitions and awards for the company. Recently, the Almirall was rated by Sustainalytics, amongst the top 5% of companies in the pharmaceutical industry. CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) awarded Almirall an outstanding "A-, Leadership" score in Climate Change and a "B, Management" score in Water Security. Ecovadis recognised Almirall with a platinum medal, placing it in the top 1% of evaluated pharmaceutical companies for sustainability.