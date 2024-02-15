Chiesi Announce Carbon Neutral Respiratory Portfolio

× Expand Shutterstock

Chiesi Ltd, a Manchester-based biopharmaceutical company, has today announced a carbon neutral respiratory portfolio. Chiesi has already committed to a series of projects that will lead to a reduction of 90% direct greenhouse gas emissions generated, as well as emissions associated with the purchase of electricity and heat by 2030, compared to 2019. These include initiatives such as:

A transition to 100% renewable electricity at all Chiesi Group sites.

Progression of the electrification of its car fleet.

installing technology at manufacturing sites that aims to capture propellant emissions.

Energy efficiency measures.

Another key element of Chiesi's carbon reduction plan is the development of a carbon minimal inhaler with low global warming potential (GWP) propellant, which is expected to reduce scope 1 emissions, linked to production process. This will help Chiesi’s aim to achieve up to a 90% reduction in scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions* from the use of sold products by 2035, compared to 2019.

The company has purchased and retired** verified carbon removal credits in a reforestation project in India, to compensate for the carbon emissions of Chiesi’s entire UK portfolio of respiratory medicines. This means that the most widely prescribed portfolio of respiratory medicines in the UK is now certified as carbon neutral according to the requirements of PAS2060 – the internationally recognised standard for carbon neutrality.

“We at Chiesi could not be prouder of the steps we are taking to take care of people and the planet,” said Ralph Blom, General Manager, Chiesi UK and Ireland. “We are committed to achieving NetZero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 because creating a healthier climate means a healthier world. Through the development of our low global warming potential propellant and our carbon removal initiative, we are well on our way to making our carbon footprint as small as it can be. We will continue our sustainability journey, regularly assessing our progress and championing a more inclusive and sustainable economy.”

*Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions can be described as follows:

Scope 1 covers GHG emissions from sources that an organisation owns or controls directly,

Scope 2 are GHG emissions that a company causes indirectly and come from where the energy it purchases and uses is produced.

Scope 3 are other GHG emissions so those which are a consequence of the activities of the company, but occur from sources not owned or controlled by the company.