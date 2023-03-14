Cytiva and TerraCycle expand first-of-its-kind recycling program

Global life sciences company, Cytiva and international recycling company, TerraCycle expanded their filtration device recycling program globally. Customers in the pharmaceutical and bioethanol industries in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom can now recycle their Whatman and Pall Life Sciences filtration devices.

Key highlights:

Cytiva is collaborating with Terracycle, to launch the global expansion of their filtration device recycling program.

of their filtration device recycling program. Companies across a broad range of industries in six countries will have access to the Zero Waste Box to recycle their Whatman and Pall Life Sciences filtration devices.

will have access to the Zero Waste Box to recycle their filtration devices. The Zero Waste Box was designed as a solution to help companies reach their sustainability goals.

Ryan Walker, program director, Sustainability, Cytiva, says: “The global expansion of our collaboration with TerraCycle demonstrates our commitment to recycling single use plastics across industries and regions. It’s part of how we are adding circularity into our product life cycle. We will continue looking for ways to offer our customers sustainable business solutions.”

TerraCycle created the Zero Waste Box to provide solutions for difficult-to-recycle materials that are not accepted by standard curbside recycling programs. Each Zero Waste Box holds up to 70lbs of waste or roughly 10,000 syringe filters. Customers can also recycle a mixture of capsule filters, transfer pipettes or polypropylene syringes. Once collected, the used filtration devices are processed into recycled material suitable for use in composite decking, shipping pallets, and compression moulding.

Tom Szaky, CEO and founder, TerraCycle, says: “As a first of its kind initiative, Cytiva’s customers now have the opportunity to not only take care of others but the planet as well.”