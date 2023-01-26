Japanese pharma teams up to reduce environmental burden in packaging

Astellas Pharma, Eisai, Daiichi Sankyo Company, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company will aim to promote the use of more environmentally friendly packaging for pharmaceutical products, by sharing knowledge on packaging technologies to reduce environmental burden.

Key highlights:

Four pharma companies - Astellas Pharma, Eisai, Daiichi Sankyo Company, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company - will collaborate to tackle the environmental burden of pharmaceutical packaging.

- will collaborate to tackle the environmental burden of pharmaceutical packaging. The companies aim to ensure that society benefits from this collaboration to harmonise corporate activities with the global environment.

One example being blister packs made of biomass-based plastic instead of petroleum-derived plastic, compact packaging, recycled packaging materials, and recyclable packaging materials.

The four companies aim to ensure that society benefits from this collaboration to harmonise corporate activities with the global environment. In the future, they expect to expand this collaboration beyond the four companies by calling on other companies to reduce further environmental burden.

Astellas has set "Deepen our engagement in sustainability" as one of the strategic goals in its Corporate Strategic Plan 2021. The reduction of environmental burden is one of Astellas' priority themes within sustainability.

Eisai established the "Eisai Environmental Management Vision" this fiscal year, and in addition to climate change countermeasures aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by fiscal 2040, Eisai has formed a medium- to long-term plan for environmental issues including efficient use of water and recycling of resources.

As a healthcare company with the purpose to “contribute to the enrichment of quality of life around the world," Daiichi Sankyo considers global environmental conservation, which is the basis of life and livelihood, as a key management issue (materiality) and promotes environmental management.

At Takeda, "Purpose-led Sustainability" is about creating both business and societal value through its core business. Takeda continues to reduce its operational carbon footprint and are now committed to achieving net-zero GHG emissions for scopes 1 and 2 before 2035 and for scope 3 before 2040.