MM Packaging Achieve Triple A Carbon Disclosure Project Score

MM Packaging, secondary packaging specialist to the pharmaceutical sector, announces its achievement of Triple A certification from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

With this landmark accreditation, MM Packaging, as part of the MM Group, has become the only packaging business in Europe to have attained this recognition.

The CDP organisation certifies transparency and disclosure in sustainability, focusing on the critical environmental aspects of climate change, forest management and water. MM Packaging's commitment to environmental stewardship and operational excellence has been recognised through its exemplary performance in these areas, earning the highest possible score from CDP.

Laura Lopez, Marketing Manager at MM Packaging Pharma & HC, commented: "We are delighted that the MM Group has been recognised with CDP’s Triple A recognition, which is the highest attainable score in Climate, Forestry and Water transparency. Of over 21,000 businesses scored by CDP through 2023, we are one of only 10 businesses around the world that scored A ratings in all three categories.

“This is particularly significant because as part of that group, we are the first and only pharmaceutical packaging specialist in Europe to have received this level of performance, which underlines our commitment to improving industry-wide sustainability in the pharmaceutical sector. We want to drive positive change in every way we can, and that begins with transparency and accountability. Our CDP Triple A score shows that we’re well on our way."

Aiming to affect positive change throughout the pharmaceutical industry, MM Packaging focuses on developing and supplying secondary packaging that reduces overall reliance on plastic, while incorporating next-generation security technologies that tackle modern pharma industry challenges, such as counterfeiting, serialisation and traceability.

MM Packaging's commitment to sustainability aligns with CDP's mission to accelerate the transition to a thriving global economy that works for both people and the planet. Through transparency, accountability, and collaboration, the business aims to lead by example in driving positive environmental change within the pharmaceutical packaging industry.