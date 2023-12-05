Recipharm Announces Collaboration with Oz-UK

Recipharm has announced a collaboration with Oz-UK, a Contract Research Organisation (CRO) and provider of solutions for respiratory R&D, to accelerate the development and manufacture of “green” pressurised metered dose inhalers (pMDIs). The pMDIs will utilise valves and actuators from Recipharm’s Bespak brand, and a new generation of low global warming potential (GWP) propellants.

This collaboration will see Recipharm and Oz-UK join forces to advance environmentally-friendly pMDIs, capitalising upon the strengths and capabilities of the two organisations to ensure the fastest possible pathway to market for customers. The first formulations will feature Koura’s Zephex HFA-152a, a sustainable medical propellant which significantly reduces the device’s overall carbon footprint.

Recipharm is able to offer its customers a choice of green propellants to use in pMDIs, investing significantly in its product development and manufacturing capability and capacity to meet demand. Earlier this year, the CDMO also announced its collaboration with Honeywell to develop pMDIs featuring the Honeywell Solstice Air (HFO-1234ze(E)) cGMP, as well as embarking upon significant expansion of its commercial scale pMDI manufacturing capabilities at its Holmes Chapel, UK site.

To lead the transition to greener propellants for customers, Recipharm has appointed Simon Gardner as Business Development Specialist for pMDIs. Gardner joins from Koura and brings over 20 years of experience in the medical propellant industry to the role.

Chris Hirst, President, Advanced Delivery Systems at Recipharm said: “Vital to a successful transition for our customers is having access to a team of experts to help guide them through the process. Simon’s wealth of experience in medical propellants, including the launch of Zephex HFA-152a during his time at Koura, means our customers will be in safe hands as he helps them navigate the move to greener devices. Oz-UK has an excellent reputation for innovation in methods and processes for accelerating the early stages of product formulation. This relationship will enable us to bring greener pMDIs to the patients who rely on them to treat chronic illnesses such as asthma and COPD more quickly than ever before."

Oz-UK has invested in its laboratory infrastructure to enable customer programmes to be delivered with unparalleled speed and responsiveness. Opening a second site during 2023, it will be enhanced further by mid-2024, with the addition of capacity to enable the manufacturing of solution and suspension pMDIs containing low GWP propellants, HFA-152a and HFO-1234ze (E), for use in development programmes.

David Lewis, Co-founder, Oz-UK said: “Recipharm’s agility in adapting to the challenges of the new greener propellants is impressive, and a big part of what attracted us to work with them. We’ve requested specific valve builds and have been able to put them on products and test them in our lab within a week. This is the speed that is needed for success in the transition to low-GWP propellants, and we are excited to see our clients’ programmes accelerate as a result of this collaboration."