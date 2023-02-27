Schoeller Allibert injects sustainability into pharma supply chains

Schoeller Allibert’s strongest foldable container range has received a new addition with the Magnum Optimum Hopper 1208 to meet the needs of modern pharmaceutical companies and help their products move securely through the supply chain.

It contains a specialist cap and closures dispenser with a 1200mm x 800mm footprint and a usable volume of 725 litres – while folding flat so that 165 units can be transported in a standard trailer.

Designed for continual reuse, the 1208 helps to remove waste from logistics by eliminating the need for single-use packaging and can be recycled at the end of its operational life into new containers, creating a closed-loop supply chain.

Nick James, sales director at Schoeller Allibert, said: “Making the switch to multi-trip packaging is one of the easiest ways to start making a difference to your organisation’s environmental footprint. By introducing a closed loop in the supply chain, businesses can significantly cut down the amount of plastic that’s thrown away, while saving money in overall expenditure.

“Schoeller Allibert’s Magnum Optimum range has set the gold standard for environmentally-friendly shipping in the pharmaceuticals sector, and with the addition of the Hopper 1208, it is easier than ever to safely transport products through the supply chain while meeting environmental, social and governance targets.”

With hygiene a particular priority for the pharmaceutical industry, the Magnum Optimum Hopper 1208 features smooth, easily cleanable walls while its special hopper base eliminates packaging waste by removing the need for liners, a separate pallet base, or cardboard frames.

One operator can fold or unfold the hopper in five seconds, while anti-slip plugs make it safer and easier to handle. The product is fully configurable and comes with options including a dust cover, long or short sidewalls, a label holder and multiple base footprints providing complete versatility in use.

The hopper can be tracked through Schoeller Allibert’s SmartLink platform, which enables real-time tracking for deliveries.