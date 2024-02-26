SGD Pharma Awarded 2024 Gold EcoVadis Rating

× Expand Shutterstock

SGD Pharma has achieved a gold medal in EcoVadis’ 2024 sustainability ratings. Building upon previous years, SGD Pharma’s score of 77 puts the business in the 98th percentile for manufacturers of glass and glass products.

EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of sustainability ratings, assesses more than 125,000 companies across four main areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Sustainable Procurement and Ethics. SGD Pharma’s gold medal reflects its:

Ranking in the top 5% of all companies assessed

Score of 77/100 covering four categories, Environment, Sustainable Procurement, Ethics and Labor and Human Rights

Ongoing commitment to learning from and improving upon its current sustainable efforts.

SGD Pharma has implemented a range of sustainable practices across its five global manufacturing plants which have been instrumental in securing its gold rating. 81% of SGD Pharma’s operational lines are ISO 14001 certified, demonstrating its adherence to environmental objectives, while the company’s Vemula, India plant has recently achieved a SA 8000 certification showing its dedication to the highest social standards.

In regards to ethical practice, EcoVadis noted that SGD Pharma has updated its whistleblowing procedures and has recently run an awareness campaign on anti-corruption. Meanwhile, SGD Pharma’s French purchasing team ensures that the company meets sustainable procurement targets through its ObsAR membership which issues organisations with guidelines on responsible purchasing.

Decarbonisation is also a key priority for SGD Pharma, with the company committing to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) last year as part of its ongoing sustainability drive. CEO Olivier Rousseau explains: “The SBTi supports us in setting ambitious targets for emissions reductions in line with leading climate science. As such, we have set ourselves the goal of reducing CO 2 emissions from 2020 by 35% in 2030 and by 65% in 2040, showing that maintaining excellence whilst adapting to the needs of the planet is at the core of what we do. Our gold EcoVadis rating recognises these efforts, particularly as environmental sustainability is one of the key criteria for the award.”

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in the achievement of this fantastic Ecovadis gold rating” Rousseau continues. “As a leader in the global glass pharmaceutical packaging industry, it is crucial that we work to reduce our environmental impact and the credibility of the EcoVadis rating confirms that we are performing well in respect to our peers. Sustainability continues to be a major focus for SGD Pharma and we look forward to challenging ourselves further to ensure a safer and healthier global environment and a lower carbon footprint for our customers.”