SGD Pharma Successfully Trials Hydrogen Burners at Saint-Quentin-Lamotte Plant

SGD Pharma recently started a two-week trial using 100% hydrogen burners for industrial-scale glass production. The trial, conducted at SGD Pharma’s Saint-Quentin-Lamotte (SQLM) manufacturing plant in France, was a resounding success and will inform SGD Pharma’s decarbonisation roadmap which aims to reduce CO 2 emissions from 2020 by 35% in 2030 and by 65% in 2040.

During the trial, up to 50% of the burners at SQLM were converted to operate using a combination of hydrogen and oxygen combustion instead of the previously used Oxygas. The hydrogen burners contributed around 75% of the total volume of combustion gases. Air Liquide supported SGD Pharma during the trials by the provision of equipment and hydrogen as well as technical assistance and expertise. The outstanding results of the trial confirm the possibility of using hydrogen to decarbonate the combustion of our furnaces.