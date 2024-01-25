Sharp Joins the Science Based Targets Initiative

× Expand Shutterstock

Sharp has announced that it has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (STBi) in a significant step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the company.

Sustainability continues to be a priority for Sharp, addressing the increasing demand for evidence of verified sustainability progress from clients, employees, owners, and supply chain partners, and a key focus of its long-term growth strategy.

The SBTi, recognised as a best practice in climate-related reporting and target-setting frameworks, aligns directly with climate science to establish emission reduction targets and actions required to limit the increase in global temperatures.

By joining SBTi, Sharp is committed to delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement, working towards achieving Net Zero through both near-term and long-term targets.

Sharp has already taken steps to mature its understanding and reporting of current emissions, disclosing data annually to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). The next phase of the SBTi commitment involves establishing and verifying appropriately ambitious and achievable science-based targets, to reduce emissions, energy consumption, and resource consumption.

Kevin Orfan, President & CEO of Sharp, commented: “There is no doubt that operating as sustainably as possible is now a central tenet for companies like Sharp who deliver services to pharma and biopharma organisations today. While Sharp’s short-term reduction targets are still to be established, we have made significant progress in understanding and measuring our emissions. All of our facilities are supplied with renewable electricity, and completely avoid waste disposal to landfill. Sharp aims to further reduce energy consumption and focus on areas within its control to deliver sustainable outcomes.”

As part of the delivery of this commitment, Sharp acknowledges the challenge posed by its Scope 3 emissions and the requirement for proactive and positive engagement with its own client and supplier network to achieve these reduction goals.