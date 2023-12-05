Vetter Joins Science Based Targets Initiative

× Expand Shutterstock

Vetter, a leading globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) membership group as of November 2023. The goal of the companies in the SBTi is to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, thus representing the strictest climate protection targets for companies worldwide. As a result, Vetter has committed to the 1.5 degrees of global warming target. To this end, the CDMO has presented a sustainability strategy with concrete steps to take through 2030, in which the effects of the planned dynamic growth related to CO 2 emissions are already factored in. With the commissioning of the new photovoltaic plant and the conversion of another existing combined heat and power plant to biogas, both at its Ravensburg Center for Visual Inspection and Logistics, Vetter is already taking important steps towards Net Zero in 2023.

According to Henryk Badack, Senior Vice President Technical Service and Internal Project Management, being responsible for the company's global sustainability activities, "Many measures that other companies are only now implementing, such as 100 percent green electricity, are already part of our daily routine. We invest continuously to make energy-intensive production processes more efficient and to gradually switch to climate-friendly forms of energy. Joining the SBTi is therefore the logical next step for us: we are making it even more transparent for our customers and partners that we want to achieve Net Zero and how we intend to do it.”