Vetter publishes annual sustainability report

Key highlights:

Report now includes Scope 3 emissions.

Employee-driven social responsibility takes precedence as driving force for sustainability activities.

Goal to reduce total emissions globally by ten percent by 2029.

Vetter, one of the world's leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMO), released its second-annual sustainability report. For the first time, the pharmaceutical service provider headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, also reports its Scope 3 emissions and shows its CO 2 balance according to the requirements of the international Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

Vetter was able to reduce electricity consumption and CO 2 emissions per euro of gross value added compared to the previous year. By 2029, the total emissions in relation to gross value added are to be reduced by ten per cent compared to the base year 2019.

Sustainability creates resilience and reliability in the supply chain

"We support our customers in the production of high-quality and vital medicines for their patients worldwide,” says Managing Director Thomas Otto. “Hardly any other topic concerns our company as holistically as sustainability. Functioning supply chains are a non-negotiable for us. With our sustainability report, we make our measures, successes and goals even more transparent. This gives our partners confidence in implementing their own sustainability goals."

With 100 per cent green electricity, the CDMO has been a sustainability pioneer in the pharmaceutical industry since 2014. Since then, Vetter has advanced the expansion and conversion of the individual company sites in the areas of renewable energies, resource efficiency and circular economy.

"Without the support from all levels of the company, and without the dedicated commitment of the management and the owner families, we would be nowhere near where we are today in terms of sustainability," added Henryk Badack, Senior Vice President Technical Services and Internal Project Management.

Focus on social responsibility

A comprehensive health management with target-group-oriented offers for employees in different life situations is as much a part of Vetter’s sustainability commitment as is the promotion of high-value training and development opportunities. For example, Vetter offers all employees a free supplementary company health insurance to fund additional services that are often not covered by statutory health insurance.

Furthermore, the CDMO secured first place in the 2022 Sustainable Impact Award in the category of Social Impact on Employees, which is awarded to the most attractive medium-sized employers with a focus on employee satisfaction.

Please find the Vetter Sustainabilty Report for download here.