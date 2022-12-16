WuXi STA sites receive top EcoVadis scores for business sustainability

WuXi STA, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, received the latest scores from EcoVadis rating, a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

Key highlights:

All three China sites received scores of 60+ with a "Silver" rating from EcoVadis, powering the company to a leading position in the industry.

EcoVadis provides benchmarks for rated companies to drive global supply chain sustainability and encourage industry-wide competence.

The sustainability audits of WuXi STA's three sites were performed in November 2022 across management systems to ESG compliance.

WuXi received ratings for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) R&D and manufacturing from its Changzhou site, and for formulation development and manufacturing from its Shanghai Waigaoqiao site and Wuxi city site, respectively.

The sustainability audits of WuXi STA's three sites were performed in November 2022 from four dimensions: environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainability procurement. The scores reflect the company's sustainability achievements and continued commitments from different functional departments and management systems to the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) compliance.

EcoVadis, a trusted business sustainability rating provider, has rated more than 100,000 companies across 200+ industries and 175+ countries. Through the rating scorecards, EcoVadis provides benchmarks for rated companies in their industry to drive global supply chain sustainability and encourage industry-wide competence to achieve better global practice and continuous improvement.

Since its initial founding, sustainability has been the cornerstone of WuXi AppTec's business. As an enabler of innovation, a trusted partner, and a global contributor, WuXi AppTec recognises its role in fulfilling business sustainability and social responsibility. The dedicated efforts have resulted in the first-ever inclusion in the S&P DJSI (S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index) in 2021 and an "AA" rating for a second consecutive year from MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) ESG ratings in 2022.

In addition, the Corporate received a "Strong" management score by Sustainalytics the same year, ranking in the top 2% in the global pharmaceutical industry with a "Low Risk" rating. As a core contributor to WuXi AppTec's ESG strategy, WuXi STA has integrated the Corporate' ESG initiatives into every aspect of management and daily operations.

"As a responsible corporate citizen working closely with our suppliers and partners to reduce environmental impact, we are committed to reaching all the targets we released in our recent ESG report. We will continue to apply ESG principles and initiatives to our daily work while enabling more new therapies to market for patients worldwide," said Dr. Minzhang Chen, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec and CEO of WuXi STA.