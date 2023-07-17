PhoreMost appoints Professor Peter Parker and Dr Jason Imbriglio to Scientific Advisory Board

PhoreMost Ltd announces Professor Peter Parker and Dr Jason Imbriglio as members of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Professor Parker and Dr Imbriglio will join existing SAB members, Dr Simon Cook (Institute Director, Babraham Institute and PhoreMost SAB Chair), Dr Lorenz Mayr (CEO, Vector Biopharma AG) and Dr Catherine Beech (CEO, Exonate). The new appointments’ extensive expertise in translational oncology and targeted protein degradation (TPD) strengthen the SAB and support strategic development of the Company’s pipeline of novel E3 ligase-based ‘next-generation’ degrader therapeutics, focused within oncology.

Professor Peter Parker is an Emeritus Professor at The Francis Crick Institute and at King’s College London. He has published over 380 primary research articles and reviews, and been recognised by the scientific community, having been elected to the European Molecular Biology Organisation (1997), the Academy of Medical Sciences (2000), the Royal Society (2006) and the European Academy of Cancer Sciences (2011). Peter’s research interests have a strong oncology focus and include protein kinase signalling, biomarker identification and the development of targeted therapies.

Dr Jason Imbriglio has over 18 years’ experience in drug discovery and medicinal chemistry. He has held a range of senior positions in Merck’s Global Discovery Chemistry department, most recently as Director of Chemical Biology, leading teams from target identification through to lead optimisation. As Co-Founder of Merck’s Chemical Biology group and Co-Lead of its TPD group, Jason contributed to the discovery of five development candidates and three INDs. Currently, he is Co-Founder and VP Head of Discovery Chemistry, Applied Modelling and Pharmacology at Covant Therapeutics.

Dr Christian Dillon, Chief Scientific Officer, PhoreMost, commented: “I am thrilled to welcome Peter and Jason to our SAB. The additional expertise they bring in translational oncology and targeted protein degradation will significantly contribute to PhoreMost’s success in developing novel degrader therapeutics and marks an exciting stage in our development. Attracting such experienced scientists is a testament to the progress we have made in developing our SITESEEKER technology and the potential of our drug discovery programmes.”