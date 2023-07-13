Revvity Establishes Scientific Centre of Excellence for Genomic Insight in Cambridge

Key highlights:

Scientific Centre of Excellence aims to accelerate Revvity’s fundamental commitment of revolutionising health science for a healthier humankind.

Focused on improving the translation of genomic insights into action to help accelerate time to market for therapeutic discovery.

Revvity’s Cambridge site is strategically located to harness the area’s wealth of talent and provide easy access to main UK and European biotech clusters.

Global health science solutions company Revvity, Inc., has announced the establishment of a Scientific Centre of Excellence in Cambridge, UK. Focused on driving genomic insights to accelerate therapeutic discovery, Revvity’s Scientific Centre of Excellence supports the Company’s fundamental commitment to expanding boundaries in pursuit of a better future for human health.

“We’re entering a new age of drug discovery, with biological complexity and the development of diagnostic tools to help identify, monitor, and diagnose patients, becoming increasingly important in the creation of novel therapeutics,” said Bryan Kipp, VP/GM, Life Sciences Strategy and Integration. “At Revvity, we are uniquely positioned to help bring the right therapeutics to market faster, while also fulfilling the industry’s evolving needs for diagnostic testing to support disease identification and prevention, as well as therapeutic response monitoring. Our newly minted Scientific Centre of Excellence in Cambridge will bring our technology and expertise even closer to scientists in the UK and Europe, and accelerate our aim to help them translate genomic, protein, and cellular insights into action, to ultimately save lives.”

A Pioneering Scientific Site

From its Scientific Centre of Excellence in Cambridge, Revvity delivers cell line engineering and screening services to improve the outcomes of drug development through enhanced target selection and pre-clinical screening. Additionally, the site focuses on the development of novel products, such as molecular reference standards, as well as tools that facilitate the production of improved therapeutics or new therapeutic approaches - including cell lines for bioproduction purposes and the Pin-point base editing system, a next-generation, modular, gene editing platform with a strong safety profile.

Revvity’s Scientific Centre of Excellence in Cambridge also features a newly built demo lab which will bring the breadth of the Revvity portfolio closer to scientists, allowing them to experience first-hand what key technology can do to transform scientific insights. Located in Cambridge, the 30,000 sq./ft facility encompassing the newly established demonstration lab, employs approximately 200 people and is easily accessible from the major UK and European biotech clusters.

Adding to The UK’s Strength in Life Sciences

Revvity’s Scientific Centre of Excellence in Cambridge further strengthens the Company’s position in the UK’s life sciences sector, which has received a funding boost from the UK government in recognition of its value to the economy.

Chris Hughes, Managing Director North Europe, Revvity, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the UK’s life sciences industry through our Scientific Centre of Excellence and top expertise in Cambridge. By harnessing the wealth of talent in the local ecosystem, we are not only contributing to UK’s economy and life sciences industry, but we are also expanding human potential through science, bringing to life Revvity’s purpose.”

Revvity’s presence in the UK also includes a diagnostics facility in Oxford, from where it delivers the only regulated ELISPOT assays for T cell measurement with approval around the world, and its tuberculosis tests (used by the NHS as an aid in the diagnosis of the infection); the Company’s global Centre of Excellence for life sciences instrument manufacturing, in Llantrisant, South Wales; an immunodiagnostics site in Boldon; and a genomics sequencing lab in Alderley Park.