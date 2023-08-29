Serca Pharmaceuticals Present Strategy for Game-Changing Post Heart Attack Cardioprotection

Serca Pharmaceuticals recently presented exciting preclinical data showcasing its novel therapeutic strategy targeting the SERCA2 complex to protect heart tissue from ischemia-reperfusion injury at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2023, the world’s largest cardiology congress, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 25-28 August 2023.

The findings presented suggest that specifically blocking the adrenergic regulation of SERCA2-activity is beneficial and provides evidence that small molecular protein to protein interaction (PPI) disruptors with this mechanism, such as Serca’s lead product 13-M, reduce infarct size and preserve cardiac function.

13-M, is a small, first in class NCE shown to have important protein to protein interaction (PPI) characteristics with the capacity to modulate the SERCA2 Ca2+ pump and is the first small molecule to target the AKAP18d-PLB interaction. The compound could be transformative in treating cardiology patients who are impacted by MI and stenting and is currently in preclinical drug development.

MI is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide, affecting approximately seven million people each year. Without treatment, 30% of MI patients will go on to develop heart failure. Infarct size is the biggest predictor of post-MI heart failure. Supported by over a decade of research in signalling pathways and SERCA2, 13-M has shown a 30% reduction in infarct size in preclinical models; in the clinic >10% infarct reduction is considered meaningful.

Kjetil Hestdal, Chief Executive Officer said: “This marks yet another important step forward in development of much-needed novel treatments for acute myocardial infarction and associated heart failure. Our findings presented at the ESC Congress show that by targeting regulation of the SERCA2 complex, we can potentially protect against myocardial ischemia-reperfusion injury. We are aiming to develop 13-M as a breakthrough treatment for patients impacted by MI and stenting, that we anticipate will fulfil the significant unmet need of preserving heart tissue and function.”