Syntegon Group publishes first sustainability report

Syntegon prepared the report for fiscal year 2022 with reference to the recognised sustainability reporting standard of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). This document imparts information about the company’s environmental, social, and responsible corporate governance practices. From now on, the company is going to report annually on its sustainability activities.

Dr. Michael Grosse, chief executive officer of the Syntegon Group, said: “With the publication of this first report, we are underscoring the significance of sustainability as part of our corporate strategy and demonstrating our commitment to environmental, social, and responsible corporate governance practices. Our strategy is centred on our products: With our resource-sparing machines, we are doing our part to shrink the ecological footprint of pharmaceuticals and food production. And we are helping to make packaging more sustainable with our technologies and services.”

Dr. Peter Hackel, chief financial officer of the Syntegon Group, added: “What’s more, we are working hard to reduce our carbon footprint. To this end, we are increasing our energy efficiency, sourcing more electricity from renewables, and reducing our emissions. Sustainability is not just a moral obligation; it is also a business imperative. With our strategy, we are laying the foundation for sustainable corporate management while also securing our financial development.”

Syntegon has also set clear social priorities, as Dr. Grosse points explains: “We are committed to greater diversity in the company. With our training and professional development program, we are supporting our employees with their individual needs in mind. And we are taking responsibility in the community.”

