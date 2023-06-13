T-CURX GmbH announces senior leadership appointments to significantly bolster clinical team

Key highlights:

Appointments of co-founder Professor Michael Hudecek as Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Karl Schumacher as Chief Clinical Officer.

Next step towards formation of an experienced management team to rapidly advance the Company’s next-generation CAR-T cell therapies.

T-CURX GmbH announces the appointment of Professor Michael Hudecek, MD, co-founder of T-CURX and a member of its Scientific Advisory Board, as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO), and the appointment of Karl Schumacher, MD, as its new Chief Clinical Officer (CCO). Both appointments are effective immediately. With the addition of these high-profile medical experts to the T-CURX executive team, the Company has completed the formation of a highly experienced clinical team to rapidly advance the clinical translation of its next-generation CAR-T cell therapies.

Prof. Michael Hudecek, one of the scientific co-founders of T-CURX, is part of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board. Prof. Hudecek will now also join the T-CURX management team as part-time CMO. In this new role, he will provide direct input and hands-on support for T-CURX’s clinical trials, focused on the use of CAR-T cells in treating cancer. He will also continue his research as a full Professor for Cellular Immunotherapy at Universitätsklinikum Würzburg, Germany, from which T-CURX holds an exclusive licence for CAR-T innovations.

After post-doctoral research on CAR-T cells in Stan Riddell’s group at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, US, Prof. Michael Hudecek has built a research group of approximately 40 team members as the Chair in Cellular Immunotherapy at the Universitätsklinikum Würzburg, Germany, focused on the development of next-generation CAR-T cell therapies.

Karl Schumacher is an industry-experienced medical doctor with significant experience in oncology clinical trial management, from Investigational New Drug applications to initiating early-stage, first-in-human trials, through to late-stage, pivotal clinical trials supporting marketing authorisation of medicinal products worldwide. Schumacher will be directly involved in the management of T-CURX’s clinical trials, including overseeing clinical trial sites, principal investigators and CROs. Karl has held leadership positions at large pharmaceutical companies, including Merck KGaA, Novartis AG and Sandoz AG and he recently served as the Chief Medical Officer of a Basel, Switzerland-based biotech company, Tolremo.

Prof. Michael Hudecek, Chief Medical Officer of T-CURX, commented: “I am excited to join T-CURX’s C-level management team directly supporting and guiding its CAR-T cell clinical trial activities. It is a privilege that the Universitätsklinikum Würzburg allowed me to assume a leading role as part-time Chief Medical Officer in T-CURX alongside my CAR-T research activities as full Professor for Cellular Immunotherapy at the University. I am very much looking forward to contributing to the future success of T-CURX.”

Dr. Karl Schumacher, Chief Clinical Officer of T-CURX, explained: “I am thrilled to join the management team of T-CURX as Chief Clinical Officer, ensuring that T-CURX’s CAR-T cell clinical trials will be executed in the most efficient way. I have been deeply impressed by the expertise and know-how of the T-CURX team in developing novel CAR-T therapies and their approach to make effective CAR-T therapies available for many more cancer patients, eventually also including patients in solid tumour indications. I am delighted to be part of this outstanding team and highly promising company in the CAR-T cell field.”