Toyo Ink Group Invests in VLP Therapeutics

Toyo Ink SC Holdings, the parent company of Japan-based specialty chemicals manufacturer Toyo Ink Group, has concluded an investment agreement with US-based biotech company VLP Therapeutics, Inc. (VLPT) and its subsidiary company VLP Therapeutics Japan, Inc. (VLPT Japan). VLPT was founded in 2013 with the aim of developing innovative therapies that would revolutionise conventional vaccine therapies. VLPT Japan is engaged in the research and development of vaccines against novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other infectious diseases using VLPT's platform technologies. The Toyo Ink Group will, through its investment in VLPT and VLPT Japan, contribute to the further progress of vaccine development and accelerate the clinical trial cycle toward commercialisation, as well as explore the possibility of collaboration in the Group's bio-related product field.

“We’re pleased to announce this investment agreement in public health with VLP Therapeutics,” said Satoru Takashima, president and representative director of Toyo Ink SC Holdings. “The Toyo Ink Group entered the pharmaceutical business in 2016 with the launch of patch-type drug delivery devices. Since then, the life sciences has been one of our priority development areas as we focus on expanding our Sciforiem series of bioscience solutions, which includes products like polymers for bioscience applications and fluorescent probe dyes for imaging. Looking ahead, by leveraging the expertise gained through this initiative, we look to step up our ability to resolve public health and other social issues in the life sciences field and to create solutions that make people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.”

In addition to the direct investment in the firm, the Toyo Ink Group contributes to VLPT’s business operations in the form of R&D personnel support. Earlier in 2023, the Group dispatched two researchers to VLPT to help with vaccine development. Another researcher will be provided later this month to support the launch of VLPT Japan's clinical trial vaccine production facility in Fukuoka Prefecture, Kyushu, in southwestern Japan. The new facility is set to start operation in 2024.