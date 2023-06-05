VaxEquity and CPI Secure £700K Innovate UK Grant to Boost RNA Vaccine Development

× Expand vaccine

VaxEquity, a company focused on developing transformative RNA vaccines and therapeutics based on its next-generation self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) platform, and CPI, the UK’s leading independent technology innovation centre, have announced a grant of approximately £700K from Innovate UK. This grant will fund a collaborative project aimed at advancing the manufacturing process for RNA vaccines and therapeutics.

The project will test optimised conditions for scalability in the manufacturing of saRNA, with the goal of rapidly progressing a candidate influenza vaccine into clinical trials. This is particularly significant given that influenza is responsible for approximately 11,000 deaths each year in England and hospitalises many more.

Dr Tim Sparey, Managing Director at VaxEquity, commented on the potential of nucleic acids as vaccines and therapeutics. He stated that this collaboration with CPI, supported by Innovate UK, marks a significant step forward in scaling the manufacturing of a novel saRNA influenza vaccine.

Brendan Fish, Director of Biologics & RNA Centre of Excellence at the CPI, expressed his delight at the partnership with VaxEquity. He emphasised the importance of fulfilling the promise of the post-pandemic push for global RNA vaccines.

This announcement comes in the wake of recent government reports indicating that the risk of death more than doubled for people who tested positive for both flu and COVID-19, compared to those with COVID-19 alone. As such, the development and distribution of effective influenza vaccines have never been more crucial.

The collaboration between VaxEquity and CPI represents a significant stride towards a future where RNA vaccines and therapeutics play a central role in global health security.