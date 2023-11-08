Featured Supplier: Natoli Engineering Company, Inc.

28 Research Park Circle, Missouri, 63304, USA

+1 636 926 8900

www.natoli.com

Natoli’s commitment to providing the highest quality products and expert technical services ensure customers get the most from their investment. We are committed to providing excellent customer service, training and technical services through distributors in more than 70 countries.

Punches and Dies

Natoli manufactures a variety of top-quality tablet compression tooling, including carbide-tip, multi-tip, micro-tab, rotating heads/tips, IMA Comprima tooling, Kilian type, 3D exotics, die table segments, and more – all available for worldwide delivery.

We keep 18 different grades of steel on-hand at all times – the largest inventory and selection in the industry – to ensure consistent quality and availability. Natoli also offers a variety of specialty tool coatings and treatments to meet your specific needs.

Tablet Design Services

Whether your tablet shape is simple or complex, we can help you design tools that will ensure tablet quality, maximize production, and enhance product lifecycle. Our design engineers can help you eliminate capping, lamination, sticking, and picking through careful tablet design.

We also offer TabletCAD, a complimentary web-based tablet design software that lets you quickly and easily design tablets in house. It’s a simple, cost-effective way for you to create tablets to your organization’s specifications. Using TabletCAD to create tablets ensures that designs are a direct link to the manufacturing process, as tooling will be manufactured precisely to manufacturers’ models. http://natoli.com/tabletcad/

Tablet Presses

Natoli offers a diverse line of tablet presses – from full-size industrial machines to benchtop models. Our single-station R&D laboratory presses present new opportunities for formulation development, and are offered in manual and automatic options with data acquisition capabilities. We manufacture rotary presses in a range to fit your needs – from entry level to heavy-duty models designed to compress tablets requiring deep fill and extended dwell time. Visit http://natoli.com/products/tablet-presses/ to view press specifications, photos, and videos.

Services

Our technical services experts lead the industry in training with decades of professional experience to help you with tablet design, steel and coating selection, and troubleshooting. We founded Natoli Scientific and Natoli Metallurgy divisions to solve your most complex compression tooling challenges. Natoli Scientific uses research and testing to find proactive and customized solutions to combat common manufacturing issues such as wear, sticking, picking, capping, lamination and tablet press tool binding. Natoli Metallurgy’s on-staff metallurgist provides services including material selection, wear testing, and steel failure analysis.

Tablet Compression Accessories and Replacement Parts Catalogs

We publish the only comprehensive accessories catalog in the industry. It features hundreds of products to help you clean, lubricate, maintain, store, and analyze your equipment to prolong tool life, support your investment, and increase productivity. Printed, digital, and interactive online catalogs are available at no charge at http://natoli.com/products/tablet-compression-accessories/.

We also offer Tablet Press Replacement Parts Catalogs featuring our parts inventory which are available by PDF download for Cadmach, Colton, Fette, Kikusui, Kilian, Korsch, Manesty, Natoli and Stokes machines at http://natoli.com/products/tablet-press-replacement-parts/.