Rethinking Cleanliness: Polymeric Solutions for Particle Level Control

As industries strive to maintain strict cleanliness standards, the quest for effective contamination control solutions becomes increasingly important. Polymeric floor coverings like CleanZone by Dycem provide a practical, economical, and more sustainable alternative to traditional methods such as disposable peel-off mats.

The need for contamination control is vital, especially considering 80% of particulates reportedly enter controlled environments via shoes and wheels. Dycem's polymeric flooring offers antimicrobial properties, enhanced durability, and improved cleanliness compared to the peel-off mats, which are often subject to particle generation during peeling.

In a comparative evaluation at a Medical Device Manufacturer's facility, polymeric floor coverings showed clear advantages. The facility, previously spending around $24,000 per year on peel-off mats, found that over a 3-5 year lifespan, the Dycem solution would yield significant savings.

Unlike peel-off mats, Dycem's polymeric floor coverings retain particles through a natural tack and electromagnetic forces, ensuring greater control over particulate contamination. They're also embedded with an antimicrobial additive, Polygiene BioMaster, that curbs microbial growth by 99.9%.

The advantages of using Dycem's polymeric floor coverings extend beyond monetary savings. In the facility where they were implemented, airborne particles in the gowning room reduced by 75%, while foot and wheel-borne contamination capture was up to 99.9%. The absence of peeling reduced particle shedding levels significantly.

Custodians also reported saving approximately 2 hours daily as they no longer needed to peel and dispose of peel-off mats. This time saving translates into improved productivity and further cost benefits.

The environmental impact of this switch cannot be overstated. Implementing polymeric floor coverings led to a significant decrease in plastic disposal, preventing over 1 tonne of plastic from ending up in landfills each year. This, coupled with the fact that only six footfalls or three wheel rotations are required to remove up to 99.9% of contamination, shows the efficacy and sustainability of Dycem's solution.

While no one-size-fits-all answer exists for contamination control, polymeric solutions such as Dycem's CleanZone make a compelling case. Providing significant cost savings, time efficiency, improved cleanliness, and sustainability, these solutions challenge the industry to rethink contamination control methods for a cleaner, greener future.