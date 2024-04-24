How Pharma Companies Can Gain a Competitive Advantage With Efficient Maintenance Planning and Scheduling

JOIN THE EXPERTS: MAY 28 2024 | 10.00 (EDT) | 15.00 (BST) | 16.00 (CEST)

Join Prometheus Group for a vital live webinar on how pharmaceutical companies can enhance their competitive edge through efficient maintenance planning and scheduling. Expert, Scott Brumby, Pre-Sales Director at Prometheus Group, will guide attendees through the essentials of proactive maintenance strategies that minimise downtime and safeguard product quality and patient safety. Learn to identify common pitfalls in planning and the importance of master data to optimise maintenance operations.

This free session is a must for pharma professionals aiming to push their operational limits and ensure high-quality drug production. Register now to secure your spot and gain valuable insights into maintaining a competitive advantage in the pharmaceutical industry.

Learning Objectives

How to identify and address common planning and scheduling pitfalls The importance of master data Making a compelling business case for investment in maintenance operations

Overview

In pharmaceutical manufacturing, minimising downtime caused by equipment failures is crucial. These disruptions affect production schedules and pose risks to revenue and supply chain stability. Adopting proactive maintenance practices is essential. Reactive approaches increase the chances of contaminated equipment, jeopardizing product quality and patient safety.

Pharma companies must focus on reducing unplanned downtime to maintain a competitive edge and uphold drug quality. By mastering these planning and scheduling best practices, pharmaceutical companies can deliver high-quality products while staying ahead in the industry.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

Speakers

Scott Brumby | Pre-Sales Director | Prometheus Group

Moderator

Jai McIntosh | Editorial Content Producer | European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer

Jai joined the EPM team in 2023 and has been responsible for the editorial output of the magazine, website and social media. Jai's overseen significant growth of EPM's audience and his work on LinkedIn has led to our community organically doubling in size.