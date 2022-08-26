AI biomarkers and the effects of treating lung diseases

Ian Bolland, acting group editor of life sciences at Rapid News Group, is joined by Susan Wood, president and CEO of Vida Diagnostics.

They talk about the spotlight that has been put upon respiratory disease amid the COVID-19 pandemic, challenges faced in respiratory clinical trials, the crucial role data can play, and the focus that needs to be put upon treating lung disease to bring down mortality rates.

