Crystal Clear: Aiding self-care and life science innovators

Ian Bolland is joined by Charlie Rapple, co-founder of Kudos, which tries to make research and information surrounding healthcare and other subjects as accessible and easy to understand as possible.

The pair discuss studies into Long Covid and awareness surrounding that, and how it can be treated as a separate disease, but as well as the consumer side of things they touch on what innovators and manufacturers in life sciences can get out of such a platform.

The pair also explain how you can find out what Kudos can do to allow people to understand more about their conditions, while also giving innovators the opportunity to learn from their findings in non-academic text.