Designing with patients in mind

Ian Bolland is joined by Lucy Jung, CEO and founder of Charco Neurotech. Ahead of Med-Tech Innovation Expo and the Med-Tech Innovation Awards submission deadline, the duo discuss Charco’s accolade in 2020 and the journey the company has been on since then.

Jung also explains hers and the company’s passion for innovation around helping people with Parkinson’s disease, while also giving listeners a brief insight as to what to expect from her presentation at Med-Tech Innovation Expo on 7th June 2023 at the NEC, Birmingham.