Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2022: Advice for start-ups panel session

Recorded at Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2022, Darren Clark from Medilink Midlands hosts a panel session offering advice and insights to start-ups trying to break into the medical technology market.

On the panel is Martin Hunt from NIHR, Karen Taylor from Deloitte, Kevin Kiely from Medilink UK and Medilink North of England, Paul Rawlinson & Kate Pym from Tutum Medical and Christian Kumar from MedTech Makers Lab.

