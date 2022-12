Med-Tech Innovation News editor Ian Bolland is joined by debutants Olivia Friett, editor of Medical Plastics News, and European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer editor Rebekah Jordan to review 2022, comment on the newbies introduction to life sciences and highlight what to expect from 2023.

This includes reference to a previous episode of the MedTalk Podcast which you can listen to here.

This podcast is sponsored by Arena, a PTC business.