The FemTech Series: Launching Tento+

For the first in the FemTech series on the MedTalk Podcast, Medical Plastics News editor Olivia Friett is joined by Nicola Thorn, CEO of AND Technology Research and Laurie Rowe, Founder and Director of Red Medtech.

Thorn explains more about the Tento+ platform and what it does, the progress that has been made since its launch at Med-Tech Innovation Expo and Rowe explains the role she and Red Medtech played in the platform’s development.

As well as delving deep into their relationship into working together on the Tento+ tool, the duo are asked a question that will become a feature of this series – is there enough technology to address women’s needs in the medical technology sector?