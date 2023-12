Ian Bolland and Olivia Friett caught up with Arjun Luthra, commercial director of BioInteractions at COMPAMED 2023.

At COMPAMED, BioInteractions relaunched its Astute coating, its coating which can unclot blood. Luthra explains how the product fits into its range, how it’s different from its germ killing coating and the vision of the company to make healthcare settings and procedures as healthy and effective as possible – including one or two interesting metaphors to describe it.