Antimicrobial resistance: Here we go again

Once again, the scientific community has brought attention to the devastating impact antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is having on the world. This time, it was research in The Lancet that highlighted the global impact of AMR and the 1.27 million deaths that were attributed to it in 2019.

Though the study was the largest-to-date, it wasn’t the first time such warnings have been issued. For years now we’ve heard of what growing resistance to antibiotics means for the healthcare industry and how it functions. AMR threatens the foundations of medicine in such a way that it could mean the end to healthcare treatments we’ve taken for granted for years - routine surgeries, childbirth, even cancer care.

Perhaps it’s because deaths attributed to AMR were so much higher than previous estimates of 700,00, or that the Covid-19 pandemic has made us aware of the global impact that health crises can have, but this time the message seemed to make an impact.

Media outlets took up the story of AMR’s current impact and there seemed to, at least on social media, be widespread conversation surrounding what needs to happen. That people are speaking about AMR as a major issue is encouraging but what happens next will be critical for healthcare’s future.

We know that incentives for pharmaceutical companies are needed if they’re to start actively targeting new antibiotic developments. Right now, a lot of the activity within AMR is from early-stage start-ups and biotechs – companies which face an enormous risk of going bankrupt once funding dries up.

The problem with AMR is that it is an elusive threat. Much like that of global warming, its impact can be difficult to see, unless you’re looking for it. The fact that for many years now warnings about AMR have been linked to potential future deaths mean that it’s been an easy to ignore problem.

But with yearly deaths worse than expected, industry and government can’t ignore the problem for any longer. When The Lancet’s story spread, many of the same arguments about AMR were brought up – the need for push and pull incentives, how many of the major players have left the space and how current market conditions don’t encourage companies to invest in antibiotic research.

Undoubtedly, it’s discouraging that these are the same arguments that have been discussed for years. Progress has been made in some areas. Several organisations such as the AMR Action Fund and the Infection Innovation Consortium (IICON) are focused on helping companies progress their products to market, but more is needed.

Covid-19 has shown us that industry, government and regulators can act quickly when needed. However, we can’t afford to wait until AMR is at its worst, then it will be too late.

A recent report by the AMR Industry Alliance describes the problem well. “Antimicrobial resistance won’t race across the world like Covid-19, but its effects will be devastating.”