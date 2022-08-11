The panel combatting the rise of antibiotic resistance in UTIs

Rebekah Jordan sits down with Oliver Schacht, CEO of OpGen, to discuss the increasing prevalence of antibiotic resistance in Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), and how OpGen’s Unyvero can help combat this to make diagnosing AR a quicker process.

Background

Back in 2007, Curetis started out with an idea of developing a "simple to use, throw in a sample, walk away, get an answer in a closed cartridge-based system.”

“Originally the first product we developed was for pneumonia, then we delved into implant and tissue infection, prosthetic joint infections and bloodstream infection panels. And as we were expanding our menu, we asked ourselves clinically: where do the most severe infections come from? And the one that everybody's ultimately scared of is sepsis,” Oliver said.

20% of bloodstream infections originate in the urinary tract with no sample to answer solutions, to-date, for urinary tract infections. OpGen and Curetis saw this as an opportunity to jointly seize an “underserved market.”

Originally, OpGen had developed a similar PCR panel to Unyvero, however it was on an open platform. Therefore, it was discontinued.

“The Unyvero Panel was chosen as the go ahead, due to the reasons that it was a broader panel and simple to use."

OpGen’s Unyvero Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Panel works by testing for a broad range of pathogens as well as antimicrobial resistance markers directly from native urine specimens. In the words of Oliver: “Simple as: you drop in a sample from a urine specimen, and you get the full result within five hours.”

Aim of Unyvero

“We launched it back in Europe and then decided to take it through a prospective multi-centre clinical trial here in the United States towards an FDA submission and ultimately FDA clearance.”

For definition purposes, a panel is the totality of all of those bacteria, fungi and antimicrobial resistance markers that you test for in a sample.

“If you look at a cartridge Unyvero test, it is a physical plastic cartridge. Within that cartridge from a single patient sample, in the case of urinary tract infection, a totality of 101 different pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers are tested for.”

If you compare this panel to MRSA testing whereby only one pathogen or resistance marker is tested, the advancements are apparent.

Oliver went on to say that the idea of Unyvero was not to provide a test for all UTIs, instead it’s geared towards “moderate volume, but severe cases.”

“In the US alone, UTIs are probably up to 10 million a year, the majority are found in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. What we are really focused on is those 1 to 2 million UTI cases per year that are either very severe, complicated, chronic or recurring. Often these patients are hospitalised and can contract urinary tract infections which can be associated with a catheter for example, which can ultimately lead to things like urosepsis.”

The rise of UTIs: Targeting a specific problem with a generalised solution

Antibiotic resistance (AR) has been around for as long as antibiotics have been around. However, it is increasingly on the rise due to prescription courses of “broad spectrum antibiotics”.

“The thing that has made it worse and continues to make it worse is the fact that we're using broad spectrum antibiotics which, as the name suggests, act very broadly against many different pathogens, so they're not targeted or specific.”

Each time you give a dose of broad-spectrum antibiotics to a patient that has an infection, the bacteria may become resistant to such a drug, which is where you get antibiotic resistance. Usually this is the course of action taken when the underlying pathogen is unknown.

To put this into context, Oliver highlighted the need for urgency in antibiotic treatment.

“We know that microbiology culture, which is still today's gold standard in a lab, takes two to three days, but sometimes can take up to a week or more. So if a doctor has a patient who may be critical, they are faced with a dilemma.”

“Knowing they won’t get an answer from the lab for several days, the doctor is forced to use their best judgment. So they prescribe an empiric dose of broad spectrum antibiotics, knowing that while it may help that one patient, it will also compound and aggravate the problem of ever growing antimicrobial resistance. And this is an ongoing problem for doctors in the current healthcare landscape.”