The role of biomarker patents in personalised healthcare

Ben Appleton and Mohammed Khimji from patent and trade mark firm, Wilson Gunn, explore the complexities, as well as the possibilities, of obtaining patent protection in Europe for inventions relating to biomarkers.

Key highlights:

The COVID-19 pandemic drove home the importance of healthcare more than ever before, cementing the need to continually develop healthcare products and practices to better equip against new and unknown challenges we may face.

In 2020, innovations in healthcare led the way in Europe, in terms of patent publications. Whilst most fields witnessed a reduction in patenting activity during that year, medical technologies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology saw growths of 2.6%, 10.2% and 6.3% respectively, placing medical technology in pole position with the latter two becoming the fastest growing patenting fields in Europe.

In particular, published patent application statistics from 2020 to 2021 showed that we are witnessing a huge movement towards more personalised healthcare, in which treatment is tailored to the individual patient rather than the population as a whole (or a sub-population).

Biomarkers are of crucial importance in the personalised medicine journey. They are measurable indicators of biological states and can be used as indicators of regular biological processes, pathogenic processes, or of bodily response to therapeutic intervention. A biomarker may, for example, be a specific molecule, gene, cell, enzyme, or protein; or even a measurable physiological parameter such as body temperature or blood pressure.

Biomarkers are used for disease detection, diagnosis, monitoring, potential treatment identification, and much more. Personalised healthcare involves analysing the presence/amounts of biomarkers in patients to allow them to be categorised into groups and for treatment to be tailored based on each group’s predicted health states.

The immense effort being put into biomarker research today and the consequent advancement of medical and pharmaceutical technologies are creating a massive growth in the number of inventions for which patent protection is particularly valuable in securing revenue and market share.

The patentability of biomarker technologies

Whilst many technologies in the biomarker and personalised medicine fields are generally patentable, the types of technologies for which patent protection can be obtained varies greatly depending on jurisdiction. The position is complicated in the US for instance, where inventions relating to correlations in nature, such as the correlation between a biomarker and a particular disease, are notoriously difficult to protect with patents. Whilst restrictions to patenting of discovered correlations in nature also exist in Europe to a lesser extent, a practical use of such a correlation may very well be the subject of a patentable invention – e.g. the use of a biomarker for diagnosing a disease. That said, the medical patent system in Europe is not without its challenges and careful patent claim drafting is often required to avoid objections and secure valuable protection for inventions in this field.

One of the major hurdles to overcome in obtaining patents relating to personalised medicine and biomarkers is the fact that methods of treatment of the human or animal body by surgery or therapy and diagnostic methods practised on the human or animal body are per se excluded from patentability in Europe and most other countries. Luckily, these exclusions are interpreted narrowly and were merely introduced to avoid a situation in which a medical professional would be prevented from treating a patient due to the existence of a patent right. Claims to diagnostic methods, for instance, are only excluded if they contain method steps relating to all the following four phases:

The examination phase – involves collection of data, The comparison of the data with standard values, The finding of any significant deviation during the comparison, and The attribution of the deviation to a particular clinical picture.

If any of these steps is missing from a claimed invention, the exclusion will not apply. This doesn’t, however, allow for the deliberate removal of vital steps from the claim, which would necessarily be implied – this may occur if a step of diagnosis is included in the claim, but key steps that allow for the diagnosis are not. However, if the inventive part of the method falls in the collection of data step, it may be possible to claim this step alone as long as it does not directly give rise to a diagnosis. An example could be where a method of measuring body temperature is claimed which does not per se identify a medical condition.