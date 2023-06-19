Innovation in Inhalation: The Future of Drug Delivery

Inhaled pharmaceuticals have a long history, dating back to ancient times when treatments such as those documented in the Ebers Papyrus, an Egyptian medical text from around 1550 BC, were used to alleviate asthma symptoms. Progressing into the modern age, the U.S. FDA approved inhaled epinephrine for asthma in 1929. This milestone marked a new era in the field, which was further bolstered by the advent of pressurised metered-dose inhalers (MDIs) in the 1950s and dry powder inhalers (DPIs) in the 1960s.

Today, companies like Broughton, a global scientific consultancy-based Contract Research Organisation (CRO), stand on this historical foundation as they innovate in the realm of inhaled pharmaceuticals. Broughton has recently introduced a state-of-the-art inhalation testing service that leverages their in-house laboratory testing facilities, analytical testing expertise, and an in-depth understanding of aerosol and inhalation science to provide a comprehensive solution for testing, consulting, and compliance requirements.

Chris Allen, CEO of Broughton, stated, “Inhaled medicines provide a viable alternative to traditional drug delivery routes. They act rapidly, often at lower doses, and offer the potential to improve the quality of life for those with respiratory diseases.” As Allen points out, beyond serving the large global population with asthma and COPD, there are new areas to explore with inhaled medicines. Interest in such drugs has risen notably since the pandemic, with many companies developing novel products.

In recent years, there have been significant advancements in the field. These include the development of new inhaled corticosteroids and biologics, and the emergence of novel delivery systems, such as breath-activated inhalers. These innovations, driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and demand for efficient delivery systems, have transformed the industry.

Yet, like all medical interventions, inhaled pharmaceuticals have their share of challenges. These include the higher cost compared to oral medications, the need for correct usage technique, and potential side effects such as coughing and oral thrush. Despite these, the benefits of inhaled pharmaceuticals — rapid symptom relief, improved lung function, and a reduced risk of complications — are notable.

“Bringing a new inhaled drug product to market is a complex process requiring deep scientific understanding,” added Allen. "Our team's expertise in inhalation devices, aerosolisation, and formulation science can provide valuable insights to clients, assisting them in bringing products to market efficiently and cost-effectively.”

The future of inhaled pharmaceuticals appears promising. With companies like Broughton driving innovation and continual advancements in technology, the era of inhaled medications is poised for unprecedented growth and innovation.