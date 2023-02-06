The future of patient experience: how connected drug delivery will promote inclusivity and adherence

Michael Earl, director, pharmaceutical services at Owen Mumford, examines the benefits that patients are set to receive as the connected drug delivery devices market grows.

If used intelligently, data collected by connected medical products has vast potential for every stakeholder in the healthcare system. The expansion of the connected drug delivery market is set to create an improved treatment experience for patients in the coming years; some of these benefits to patients are self-evident but others in the early stages are not yet mainstream. Various digital features from connected drug delivery devices are set to make the lives of patients easier and ensure the actual injection process is as smooth as possible. Simplifying the process of using these devices along with human factors based product design, will help to make connected drug delivery a more inclusive experience, potentially encouraging more patient groups to adopt it as a method of therapy.

Digital guidance and feedback

With patient treatment now taking place outside a hospital or acute care setting more frequently, it's crucial for drug delivery devices to be as intuitive as possible to encourage self-administration. With digitalisation, devices can also provide guidance and support the patient during the injection procedure. For instance, connected devices are able to provide feedback to facilitate the rotation of injection sites, confirmation of drug delivery and also injection reminders.

The ability of connected devices to provide step-by-step guidance and feedback at each stage of drug delivery is particularly valuable, as drug formulations evolve to allow longer periods of time between injections – meaning patients may require more guidance to remind them of the procedure, but also reassurance that they are injecting correctly and completing the process successfully. Additionally, training devices with enhanced sensors and patient feedback can be used to give specific guidance to patients switching to devices for the first time. With better guidance and feedback, patients will be able to undertake self-administration with accuracy and confidence and will also know at what point they may require additional support from a healthcare professional.

Even before launching a product, connected drug delivery device manufacturers will be able to benefit from the data these devices can gather. In the clinical trial phase, data on how patients are holding and using devices will be a valuable supplement for human factors studies. Post launch, data may be able to help resolve common issues and complete root cause analysis to determine which part of the device or the injection sequence is causing any issues. This can then be relayed to the device manufacturer who can make any necessary design changes to the device to rectify any issues and ensure an optimal experience for patients.

Streamlined data collection with 5G

Currently, smartphone apps play a significant role in the connected device system, providing an interface for patients and healthcare professionals to track and manage therapies. However, downloading apps can be a burden for patients who are not habitual smartphone users or who have impairments restricting their use. The emergence of 5G will remove these issues, with connected devices able to send data directly to the cloud without the need for secondary applications. Removing the need for smartphone access may increase the appeal to patient groups reluctant or unable to use these devices, particularly some older patients, who are also more likely to suffer from chronic diseases and could stand to gain considerably from using these devices.

Application of data in healthcare systems

Wearable devices - such as smartwatches - are able to collect physiological data (such as heart rate), as well as lifestyle data on exercise and sleep habits; creating a clearer picture of a patient’s unique profile. Integrating this information with data collected from connected drug delivery devices could build a more holistic view of the patient, allowing healthcare professionals to take into account elements that may not previously have been considered when evaluating the patient and their condition and related treatment.

However, we are some way off from this being mainstream, as the integration of data from disparate sources in the healthcare setting still presents some challenges. For instance, data from connected devices is currently captured and siloed rather than being combined with other sources, such as electronic heath records, due to the complexity and processing power needed for successful data integration across multiple platforms - yet this is beginning to change.

As the use of this data becomes more commonplace, healthcare professionals will be able to access real-time data and suggest personalised treatment plans, improving adherence to treatments and therefore generating better healthcare outcomes.

A pick & mix of device configurations

There are now different options and configurations for medical device manufacturers to consider when designing connected drug delivery devices, between single use and reusable auto-injectors as well as integrated or add-on connectivity, for instance.

Evolving technology and regulations, as well as increased focus on environmental impacts, mean that the optimum device design is constantly changing depending on the patient group, market and therapy area. Additionally, pharma companies are looking for flexible devices that are able to accommodate different drug formulations, syringe sizes and fill volumes, so that they can be used with varying dosages and adapted if changes are made during development. Flexibility, as well as expanding the potential patient population, may also facilitate commercialisation in different geographic markets, where reimbursement status and regulations may not be exactly the same. These considerations are driving device research and development, giving pharmaceutical companies growing choice. In turn, this will mean greater choice for patients allowing different groups to use devices that are most suited to their individual needs.

Encouraging consistent device use

The development of connected drug delivery devices is set to improve treatment for patients in a number of ways. Better collection and application of patient data will streamline treatment for patients and allow for patient groups to receive more personalised care based on their individual needs. Moreover, connected devices will be able to offer new levels of support to patients with step-by-step guidance during the injection process, and additional training options increasing patient confidence when using a device. Finally, the number of device configurations set to be available will allow pharmaceutical companies to choose appropriate features for the needs of different patient groups. These factors have the broader and critical advantage of encouraging consistent device use, thereby strengthening patient care and potentially outcomes as well, and ultimately positively impacting pressurised healthcare systems.