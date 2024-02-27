Addressing the Shift from Single-Use to Reusable Containers

Written by: Niall Balfour, Chief Executive Officer at Tower Cold Chain.

Moving Away From Single-Use in Pharmaceutical Packaging

Increasing numbers of pharmaceutical companies and their third-party logistics partners are now prioritising sustainability in their manufacturing processes and also in the transportation of their products. As more organisations follow suit the popularity of single-use packaging is on the decline within the industry. In contrast, there is a rising preference for long-term solutions, particularly in the context of creating a more sustainable cold chain that incorporates reusable pharmaceutical containers.

Balancing Quality with Sustainability

Product packaging serves as the initial impression of a brand's sustainability for most industry consumers. The decision between reusable and single-use packaging holds substantial sway over the success of a product. About one-third of UK consumers are willing to invest more in sustainable options, underscoring the pivotal role packaging choices play in enhancing product appeal and market acceptance.

But, for the pharmaceutical industry, the challenge extends beyond a straightforward material switch. As one of the largest contributors to global pollution, the industry faces a delicate balance between complying with stringent regulations whilst satisfying the preferences of environmentally conscious consumers and their environmental targets.

The foremost priority in pharmaceutical shipments is risk mitigation. Despite the growing demand for ‘greener’ practices, three crucial functions are, and will always remain, essential for shipping pharmaceuticals. These are: (1) a robust container capable of safeguarding its cargo against international freight challenges. (2) Said container needs to be optimised for temperature control to prevent deviations that could compromise cargo effectiveness. (3) The container should provide an optimal packaging-to-payload ratio.

With such demand for companies to meet the three pillars of the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) triad, many pharmaceutical organisations are reassessing their packaging processes and taking tangible actions to enhance sustainability.

Thus, the choice of container emerges as a pivotal factor in making a meaningful difference to these efforts.

Choosing the Optimum Cold Chain Solution

Fundamentally, all containers on the market serve the common purpose of facilitating the palletised and sub-palletised delivery of pharmaceutical shipments, ensuring the safety of products against physical damage and temperature excursions.

However, when assessing containers solely through the lens of sustainability, the question arises: which solutions minimise environmental impact without compromising the container’s essential function?

The Move Away From Single-Use

A clear advantage when it comes to sustainability is the choice of fully reusable containers rather than semi-reusable or single-use alternatives. This should be a key consideration for any pharmaceutical manufacturer seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Whilst single-use or disposable containers can offer a short-term, initially low-cost solution, as the world moves to become more environmentally conscious, these are becoming increasingly hard to justify. Unlike reusable pharmaceutical containers, single-use packaging is not designed in the same way for maximum durability and reusability after every use, and often focuses more on convenience and cost. When single-use pharmaceutical containers are disposed of after use, there is still a layer of uncertainty as to where they end up; in some cases, the end-of-life disposal regulations are unfortunately not always adhered to – particularly in developing countries.

Similarly, because semi-reusable systems often prioritise lightweighting, their designs can compromise on longevity and weatherproofing. Consequently, users must assess the complete cost of ownership associated with semi-reusable containers, considering the unavoidable need for periodic replacement of components due to damage or wear. The necessity for maintenance and part replacements throughout the lifespan of these containers can pose challenges, often requiring trade-offs between cost-effectiveness, performance, and efficiency.

Alternatively, fully reusable containers are a compelling proposition, simply by the fact that they stay in market circulation for a long time. Engineered with robust components to endure years of transportation, these reusable units contribute to a notable reduction in packaging waste compared to their counterparts, thereby significantly lessening their environmental impact. Furthermore, their durability plays a pivotal role in effectively mitigating potential damage, thereby diminishing downtime and cost implications associated with repairs. This resilience also serves to safeguard the integrity of the products they contain.

Our view on this is backed up by third parties - notably a study conducted by LCA, which evaluated the advantages of reusable vs single-use shippers. As part of the research, pharmaceutical manufacturer Eli Lilly’s shipment data was evaluated, investigating the environmental impact of a reusable container’s payload volume and performance, in comparison to a single-use container. The study found the company saved $2M per year by using reusable containers, reduced 424,400 lb (about 192504.44 kg) of waste in the first year, and decreased freight costs by 32%. Such results support the need to assess the total cost of the supply chain. One commonly held myth around reusable containers implies that their sustainability benefits are undone by the emissions from return shipping. This can easily be avoided through greater collaboration between partners, and the optimisation of container flow.

Passive vs Active Containers

Beyond the decision between reusable and single-use containers, manufacturers face another critical choice: opting for either an active or passive packaging system.

An active container uses mechanical and electric systems powered by an energy source, combined with thermostatic control to maintain proper product temperatures. In comparison, passive packaging systems consist of materials intended to keep the internal contents of the package within a specific temperature range for a defined period of transport without any means of mechanical assistance. Passive packaging systems comprise two main components, which are insulation and coolants.

From the pharmaceutical brand’s viewpoint, we all know the critical issue is reliability and quality, and some understandably take comfort in having a powered solution. However, with ongoing advancements in passive technology, containers now sustain internal temperatures well beyond the industry-recognised standard of 120 hours. This heightened performance redirects attention to other critical factors. From a sustainability viewpoint, it makes sense to eliminate the reliance on electricity during transit. And for a global industry where containers may be delayed in remote locations – for example, in areas prone to power cuts – there is a practical benefit to passive systems, too.

Future-Proofing a Sustainable Cold Chain

Beyond the container itself, it is also important to look at the values of the supplier. Has the provider of temperature-controlled containers pledged to become carbon neutral, in line with the requirements of pharmaceutical customers? Are they taking steps towards using renewable and/or zero emission energy sources? Can they demonstrate measurable progress, independently verified through recognised standards such as EcoVadis, ISO:14001 or have published ESG reports?

It always comes back to the container. The pharmaceutical industry's rapid shift towards sustainability in temperature-controlled solutions marks a significant stride in reducing its environmental impact. The move from single-use to reusable containers reflects a commitment to minimising waste and carbon footprint.

As pharmaceutical organisations navigate the delicate balance between regulatory compliance and environmental consciousness, embracing reusable, sustainable cold chain solutions emerge as a pivotal step towards a greener and more responsible future.