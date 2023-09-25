Benefits of a Single Source Provider for Development Through to Commercialisation

× Expand Shutterstock

Brian Eastwood, Global Head of Business Development, Almac Pharma Services, and Simon Hamilton, Head of Global Business Development, Almac Sciences discuss the benefits of of a single source provider for development through to commercialisation.

The development and manufacturing of drugs requires a complex and interconnected process involving Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) development, drug product development and manufacture, clinical trial management, and commercialisation.

Traditionally, these functions have been outsourced to multiple providers, leading to challenges in coordination, communication, and efficiency. However, a growing trend is emerging towards utilising a single source provider that offers end-to-end solutions.

One of the primary benefits of a single source provider is streamlined communication and collaboration. By consolidating the multiple activities required to one outsourcing contractor, it eliminates the need for coordination between multiple providers and ultimately the gaps in communication this creates.

Critically, when inevitable challenges arise, particularly within chemical and formulation development, having the scientific expertise of multiple teams within one organisation creates natural problem-solving groups which enables the identification and implementation of quicker and more creative solutions. Scientific excellence and continuity through the drug development process cannot be understated and reduces many uncertainties inherent in a multi-supplier, multi-site process, resulting in improved coordination and efficiency with reduced time to clinic and ultimately to the market.

With a sole provider, vital quality control measures are implemented consistently across all stages of the development and manufacturing process. This ensures that each process adheres to the highest standards, reducing the risk of quality-related issues and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Consolidating development, clinical trials, and commercialisation to a single source mitigates the risk associated with managing multiple vendors. The sole provider instead oversees responsibility for ensuring regulatory compliance, maintaining quality control, and meeting timelines. If unforeseen challenges arise, they can be handled quickly and efficiently, reducing potential delays and minimising the impact for the client, and ultimately the patient.

Utilising a single source CDMO can also lead to significant cost and time savings. Instead of managing multiple partners, clients can focus on a single partnership, reducing overall costs and simplifying the procurement process. Additionally, development through to commercial manufacture with a sole provider ensures scientific continuity of your product, reducing the risk of errors and delays. This streamlined approach accelerates the overall timeline, allowing pharmaceutical companies to gain competitive advantage by potentially launching their products faster.

In an industry where efficiency, experience, and adherence to strict guidelines is key, this option presents numerous benefits. Streamlined communication, enhanced quality control, cost and time savings, better resource allocation, risk mitigation and simplification of the supply chain are strong reasons to consider this model. By embracing a single source provider, drug development companies can optimise their operations, focus on their pipeline, and accelerate the delivery of safe and effective drugs to patients in need.

