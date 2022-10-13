Determine the right dust collection equipment for tablet press applications

Though tablet compression does not generate large volumes of fugitive dust, safe and efficient collection of whatever dust is created by this process is critical in achieving the widely held goal of “error-free performance.” A tablet press depends on a delicate balance of specified airflow and static pressure, climate control, precise material handling and compression force to run properly. The dust collector linked to this press can contribute to reliable, consistent performance – or detract from it, if dust collector components are not properly designed.

Download this whitepaper and read through Camfil´s 10 tips on the most important factors to consider when determining reliable dust collection solutions for tablet press applications.