Enabling failure prediction in pharma as time to market demands grow

With AI becoming more prevalent in the pharma space, Raman Bhatnagar, Pharmaceuticals lead, Aspen Technology, explores the power of machine learning and analytics, and how this helps anticipate failure prediction in pharma manufacturing.

Key insights:

prevent equipment breakdowns and ensure process consistency, optimising production and protecting the supply of product to customers. Deloitte estimates that predictive maintenance and multivariate analytics tools can improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) by up to 20% and deliver as much as a 5% increase in yield.

and multivariate analytics tools can improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) by up to 20% and deliver as much as a 5% increase in yield. GSK is currently creating a future-ready supply chain with predictive and prescriptive maintenance using Aspen Mtell, receiving up to 35 days’ advance warning of potential issues.

One of the biggest challenges the pharmaceuticals industry is facing is to ensure fast time to market. The speed at which companies developed and brought new Covid-19 vaccines on stream during the pandemic was widely celebrated. The fastest any vaccine had previously been developed – from viral sampling to approval – was four years – for mumps in the 1960s. Yet the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine was approved for use on 2 December 2020, just seven months after the start of clinical trials, with other vaccines following close behind.

That has set a precedent that the industry needs to live up to. Currently, half the world lacks access to essential health services, and with the global population expected to grow from 7.8 billion in 2020 to 9.9 billion in 2050, the demand for consistent access to vital drugs and vaccines will continue to increase.

Moving forwards, manufacturers will focus on developing a more efficient production cycle to support accelerating the industry’s time to market for all medicines. But achieving this will not be easy. Macro-economic disruption from China’s Zero COVID policy to the War in Ukraine continues apace. Over the past 2-3 years, pharmaceuticals businesses have become increasingly used to expecting the unexpected.

The notion of volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA) best explains this growing trend. While all four individually are reflective of distinct elements that can cause businesses to lose control of their wider environment, they also come together to prove that with increasing volatility and complexity in an industry, the harder it will be to predict future events. This is pushing agility to the forefront for organisations.

Pinpointing the factors that matter

At a more granular level, factors impacting a pharmaceutical company’s ability to ensure supply of end products include equipment failures but also continually-changing operating conditions and the associated impact on process health. Both factors need to be addressed enterprise-wide in a timely, scalable fashion. Both can cause batch quality failures, resulting in costly production losses and disruptions to supply. With single batch values for some drugs surpassing running into the millions of pounds even one lost batch can deliver a serious blow to profits and supply.

Finding a way forward

Digital solutions, particularly advanced analytics, can help pharma manufacturers prevent equipment breakdowns and ensure process consistency, optimising production and protecting the supply of product to customers. The good news is that pharma manufacturers increasingly understand the value of these kinds of tools.

These advanced technologies are increasingly prevalent in the pharmaceuticals space. The global AI in pharma market reached a value of nearly $699.3 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8 % since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $699.3 million in 2020 to $2,895.5 million in 2025 at a rate of 32.9%, according to "AI In Pharma Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change."

Predictive maintenance solutions use advanced analytics to identify the signs of pending equipment failure and warn maintenance teams in advance, allowing drug makers to plan repairs, adjust production and avoid unplanned failures that would result in lost product.

Process multivariate analytics solutions further evaluate the complex variables in batch production and determine which are critical to quality, helping pharma producers keep batches on course and driving greater consistency and yields. With these tools in place, pharmaceutical makers position themselves to safeguard security of supply, optimise production and control costs.

Analysing precise failure patterns

Predictive maintenance solutions analyse precise failure patterns to provide anomaly alerts and advance warnings of pending equipment failures. With weeks or even months to plan for repairs, drug manufacturers can avoid unexpected shutdowns, reducing maintenance costs and preventing production losses.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a science-led global healthcare company that researches and develops a broad range of innovative medicines and brands. Today, it is creating a future-ready supply chain with predictive and prescriptive maintenance using Aspen Mtell. With Aspen Mtell, GSK receives up to 35 days’ advance warning of potential issues.

The manufacturer estimates that Mtell has also enabled it to save tens of millions of US dollars in lost batches avoided and achieve a 50% reduction in lifecycle maintenance costs.