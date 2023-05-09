Exploring Innovations in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing with LYVA Labs on the MedTalk Podcast

In the most recent episode of the MedTalk Podcast, host and Group Content Manager, Ian Bolland is joined by Lorna Green, a leading expert from LYVA Labs, to explore the company's collaborations with life sciences organisations in the Liverpool City Region. They discuss the cutting-edge innovations LYVA Labs has encountered, as well as the strategies used to evaluate, collaborate and invest in new ideas.

The conversation also touches on the potential benefits of focusing on regional investment and accelerator programs for the growth and expansion of the pharmaceutical industry.

During this fascinating MedTalk Podcast episode, Bolland and Green examine the 100+ latest advancements in life sciences technology that LYVA Labs has come across, as companies seek advice and acceleration. They also address the challenges faced by life sciences companies in implementing these innovations, including regulatory hurdles, cost concerns, and the need for skilled labor.