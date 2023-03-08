Inspiring the next generation of women in life sciences

In honour of International Women's Day, EPM brings you an exclusive roundup of inspiring commentary from over 25 empowering women in the STEM and life sciences industries. These women share their personal experiences of working in these fields, the challenges they face, and their tips for encouraging young women who are wishing to pursue a career in STEM.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th every year to honour the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and to advocate for gender equality worldwide. In the field of science, women have made significant progress in recent years, from breaking barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields to making groundbreaking discoveries that have advanced our understanding of the world.

Despite this progress, gender disparities persist in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, including pay gaps, underrepresentation, and limited career advancement opportunities. International Women's Day serves as an important reminder of the ongoing work needed to achieve gender equity in all areas of life, including science.

As this marks a day of celebration, we use this day to reflect on the progress that has been made towards gender equality and opportunties for women. For example, recently EPM edited a piece on the launch of Women in Life Science Denmark (WiLD) in January 2023; a science-centric not-for-profit network to create a professional network of female leaders and entrepreneurs in the industry, and inspire the next generation of women to strive for senior positions across the Danish Life Sciences industry. An insightful piece was also hosted by Discovery Park Ventures where chief business officer, Jane Kennedy, discussed the significant shift in entrenched attitudes that is needed before real progress can be made for women in STEM.

Debbie Murphy, project manager, at Actigen:

"International Women’s Day reminds me that I am lucky to have worked with, and had the support of, some amazing women during my time in pharma. Many years ago, I was fortunate to meet two wonderful ladies who helped me switch my career from bench scientist to project manager.

They offered a secondment that soon became permanent, provided development opportunities and mentorship for many years, and helped me to evolve into the person I am today.

Having such support and friendship from these women enabled me to challenge myself and take on roles I would never have had the courage to try otherwise. I have always remembered their kindness and patience in those early days, and today I consider the two women lifelong friends of mine."

Kamilla Rolsted, senior business unit manager, at Actigen:

"International Women’s Day 2023 is a chance to celebrate all the cool and powerful women in life science. There is one who particularly inspired me and whom I most admire.

I met Arvind Hundal, my former colleague and mentor back in 2015 and she was a significant support in my transition from research to business in the pharmaceutical industry. Not only was Arvind one of the most intelligent people I have ever met, but she also had a great humour and was always ready to help and support; something she continued to do for me long after we were colleagues.

Over the years, Arvind developed into a close friend. She unfortunately passed away last week owing to brain metastasis, but her memory will last. International Women’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to remember her, and all the other brilliant women in pharma who have acted as role models to other women in the industry."

Vera Fialho de Araujo, gene therapy business development, Andelyn Biosciences:

"I started my career in the pharmaceutical industry in a family-owned company led by an 80-year-old woman. Although her son was the CEO at that time, she would visit the company every week, as well as the multiple company locations – from the US to Japan – every year. She founded the company 50 years before out of the basement of her home with her husband while raising four children. Together, they turned the start-up into a successful company with over 2,000 employees, manufacturing drugs responsible for saving countless lives. The founder was a role model, and her enthusiasm and ethics shaped me professionally in a profound way.

Almost a decade later, I joined Andelyn Biosciences, a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), dedicated to bringing life-saving treatments to patients. Here at Andelyn, I am privileged to work alongside so many amazing women serving as role models for me every day. The name “Andelyn” comes from two pediatric patients – Andrew and Evelyn – who participated in pivotal gene therapy clinical trials at Nationwide Children’s Hospital (NCH). Andelyn started as a GMP manufacturing facility at NCH and then spun out as a for-profit CDMO in 2020.

As a woman, it is sometimes challenging to balance family life with professional life – but as a mother of two, understanding how the biotech industry can enable success stories like Andrew’s and Evelyn’s makes it all worthwhile."

Kelly Doering, senior director at AspenTech:

"It wasn’t until I took a course in nutritional sciences that I realised I had a real penchant for science and it paved the way for an exciting journey that exposed me to research and all the excitement that comes along with it. I enjoy collaborating with customers and industry organisations, being part of the conversation around industry trends and contributing towards the solutions. Deep discussions that yield true insights change our perspectives, and I love those Aha! moments.

There are challenges for women in the life sciences, but maybe less so compared with engineering and other disciplines. Most of the time, I don’t overthink it. But sometimes the divide is obvious, especially when I’m the only woman in the room. It can be awkward when travelling in certain countries where the culture is more patriarchal and it can be difficult to fit in and be heard. Having my PhD has been helpful because it “proves” that I am smart. In other cases, I lean on my sense of humour to break down barriers.

I think we are all looking for leaders that inspire us. I look forward to the day when executive teams are more balanced in the industry. Women need to see themselves in the spokespeople they hear every day. Sometimes all it takes is one good role model. Much of the time it takes allies that we can lean on. Most of all, it requires a world that embraces curiosity – letting people be comfortable being vulnerable, not knowing and feeling safe so they can ask questions. And the earlier it starts, the better."

Martina Dempsey, VP commercial strategy and operations, Astellas Pharma Europe:

"A career in a science-based industry is tremendously rewarding and there is real meaning to your work. Throughout my life, I have been fortunate to have had strong female role models, from enthusiastic and engaging teachers at senior school to PhD supervisors at the top of their academic field. Their commitment, passion and perseverance inspired my love of the sciences and the lessons I learned have underpinned my career ever since.

Recent years have seen increasing numbers of women leaders rise to the highest ranks in the industry. To me, they are trailblazers for future generations, and I am delighted that more women and girls are choosing to study STEM subjects in school and higher education.

In any sector, gender parity brings a diversity, perspective and dynamic that is to be welcomed.

We will all be patients one day and the scientific community will continue to depend on the contributions of women to advance medical breakthroughs and improve people’s health. I look forward to hearing their stories of discovery and innovation in the years to come!"

Amy Yoder, director of product management for automation and genomics at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences:

“Coming from a small rural community, women in STEM were far from the norm or expectation. My journey started with some very passionate and engaging science teachers – including women – at school. I felt I had found where I fit in and set out on a STEM career, eventually joining Beckman Coulter Life Sciences in 2006.

Mccutcheon, Matthew

When I started my career, I came in with the traditional mindset of ‘keep your head down and work hard so people will notice you, and you will get ahead.’ While this is true, this is only half of the equation. You have to speak up and advocate for yourself, your projects, and your team. People won’t notice how much you bring to the table if they don’t have access to what you are thinking.

Every day I come to work inspired to make a difference, and my proudest professional achievement is the work we did during COVID to quickly mobilise and support the life sciences community with critical resources.

A piece of advice that has always stuck with me is ‘you can’t pour from an empty cup.’ As women, we often aim to prove ourselves by taking on too much and trying to be everything to everyone. It isn’t selfish to take time for yourself to refresh. You will be a better employee, but also a better spouse, parent, etc. if you take this time.”

Katie Harrison, operations services manager at Broughton:

“I think making science look fun is essential for getting young people interested at an early stage. I thought it was boring equations when I was much younger, but being exposed to different opportunities helped me to build on my skills and understand how exciting science can be.

If you enjoy science, that’s the most important thing. Your employer will train you in the relevant techniques. A good attitude and are willingness to learn are the skills you can’t teach.

Finding the right company to work for is hugely important, working at Broughton has given me so many opportunities — I became a team leader after just a few years. Over time, I’ve picked up additional responsibilities for both people and products, and now I work as operations services manager.

I think it pays to give smaller businesses a chance. If you put the time into a smaller business, they put time into you — it’s possible to work up into senior positions and progress quickly.”

Vicky Broomhead, quality assurance officer at Broughton:

“My mum worked in the pharmaceutical sector, and I got a summer job in science. I started at Broughton in quality assurance, and eight years later I’m still here! I enjoy working in quality testing for pharmaceuticals because I know that, ultimately, I am making sure drugs are safe and effective for patients.

I’d advise young people to consider all the routes into science — it doesn’t just have to look like doing a degree! There are apprenticeships available, and there are also roles suitable for those who have just finished school or college.

One of the major misconceptions is that it’s a male industry. This has changed a lot over the years, some of our labs are split 50/50!

We need to break the “mad scientist” stereotype and show the full picture of what careers in science look like. STEM outreach events can be a really effective way of doing that!”

Emma Stoddart, chief financial officer, ChargePoint Technology:

"Thanks to the progression of social media and digital communication channels there is more visibility, encouragement and support for women entering roles in STEM and this is now widely celebrated. There is a wide range of roles available across pharma, which allow young aspiring women to apply their skills and experience, whether it be scientific, engineering, or wider business areas.

As a solutions provider to critical process applications in the pharma sector, it’s vital that we continue to promote and celebrate equal opportunities. Over the past 5 years, we’ve seen a 14% increase in women across the business. We have amazing women working across all departments, from engineers, technicians, researchers, quality control, manufacturing, sales marketing and business development, HR, IT, logistics and finance."

Dr. Brittany L. Hayes, director, global highly potent & oncology platform, CordenPharma International:

"As it is in any industry, having strong female role models for young women in the pharma industry is extremely important. It allows them to see what is possible for them in the future and encourages them to stay in the industry. This is especially important in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) area, where women are hugely underrepresented in the workforce.

The pharma industry’s progression in gender equality is still quite slow. Women and men enter the pharma industry at the same rate, yet there are still very few women in leadership positions. Gender equality needs to become part of the culture, not just a box-checking exercise. Also, there needs to be a paradigm shift from just women pushing for gender equality - men need to participate and influence the change as well."

Daria Donati, chief scientific officer, genomic medicines at Cytiva:

I have been in the industry for 20 years and I have seen some changes. There are more opportunities for women than ever before, but I am still often the only woman in the room. Many of my friends and colleagues have struggled with this. I have been fortunate to have been given opportunities based on my abilities and believe that every person, especially women, should tap into the qualities that make them unique. For example, showing your emotional intelligence makes you a better leader and adds to your capabilities. My advice to women is to lean in on your capabilities and personal traits. You bring more value to the discussion and inspire others when you are your authentic self.

Science gives opportunities. I started my career in academia and there were very few women. For me, I always looked at how women in leadership positions succeeded regardless of industry. How did those women enable change? What could I learn from their successes and challenges? Today, there are more women working and building careers in the life sciences industry. I encourage women starting their careers to seek out an industry mentor, but to also look at women in other industries shaping the world. We can learn so much from people making change and apply some of that thinking to our industry.

The industry has changed over the years and while there are more women working in the industry, there aren’t as many female leaders. To help the next generation meet their potential we need to ensure equal opportunities, but we can’t do so without taking work-life balance into the equation. We must support women in a new way and be more aware of the external pressures that are impacting this generation."

Vanessa Almendro, VP, science & technology at Danaher Corporation:

"I have a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology from University of Barcelona, a postdoc from the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, and an Executive MBA from MIT-Sloan. In my 10 years in academia, I focused my research on understanding tumour evolution and how to devise patient-centric therapeutic approaches that could overcome adaptive and clonal resistance.

Looking for more impact, I decided to transition to industry, so I joined Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where I held different leadership roles in the R&D and commercial departments. After Vertex, I led pipeline strategy and external innovation in companies like Repertoire Immune Medicines and Eisai, and I joined the Brain Cancer Investment Fund, a philanthropic fund aiming at catalysing the development of cures for brain cancer, as managing director.

At Danaher Corporation, working closely with our operating companies, I’m leading multiple initiatives to position Danaher at the forefront of innovation in science, technology, and medicine and continuing patient-centric efforts to impact human health.

My advice on becoming a leader in STEM to other women is: empower yourself, embrace change as an opportunity, and never give up."

Anne-Cécile Bayne, pharma and medical nutrition innovation lead at DSM:

My interest in science began after I lost five older family members, prompting me with a curiosity about how things degrade over time and how biological systems age. My career began in Brittany, France, but has taken me on a journey to the United States to work with some of the leading researchers in the field of aging. My studies in biochemistry, molecular engineering, pharmacology and toxicology gave me the tools to manipulate biological systems, small and large.

Picasa

DSM has given me the opportunity to flourish, transforming scientific insights into innovative solutions of value to the world. When paired with inclusive initiatives and a Women Inspired Network, I am supported and encouraged to continuously develop.

My career in science has led me to collaborate globally, with colleagues in America, Europe and Asia. We work together to champion the development of solutions that benefit human health and wellness throughout life. My scientific background and my understanding of how biological systems work, gives me more awe of the natural world. Ultimately, my combined passion for science and the planet is driving me to create a future where our consumers have a wealth of solutions to choose from to support them in their health and wellness journey.”

Ashley Jacobi, senior manager, applications development at Integrated DNA Technologies:

"I knew early on that I wanted to pursue a career in medicine. After a year of research work at Cornell College, I launched my career as a scientist for a nearby biotech company. My plan was to explore this new research passion to determine if it was the right path for me. Today, more than 16 years later, I remain at Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), serving in a leadership role in support of IDT’s genomic medicine strategy.

2012 brought a historic moment for science when the first groundbreaking CRISPR paper was published. With experience in my early years mastering the art of tissue culture and gene regulation using IDT’s core product, synthetic oligonucleotides, I had the skillset required to lead IDT’s first CRISPR-based experiments. Now a key product line for IDT, these solutions have become foundational for researchers around the world who are working toward life-saving treatments for inherited diseases.

The success I’ve achieved in my career is linked to my welcoming new opportunities to learn and grow, challenging myself to stay on top of science and, above all else, staying focused on customer needs. My advice: trust your instincts. Be nimble. And remember great teams can achieve more together than any individual can on his/her own."

Susan Hill, VP & general manager, customer engagement at IQVIA:

"As a woman who has worked in life science and technology for over 20 years, it is clear the industry needs more women. Establishing a strong pipeline of diverse talent is essential for innovation, and the first step in doing this is to give them equitable access to STEM education. Recognising the beneficial effects that STEM and technology have on society and its communities is equally important.

Women bring to the table a unique perspective and skillset that is crucial for innovation and creating a strong team. Nonetheless, despite recent improvements, technology still trails behind other sectors in tackling gender imbalances. This must be addressed with a top-down strategy and the appointment of qualified women to leadership positions.

I have discovered that being a mother and a caretaker has strengthened my leadership. Regardless of gender, it's critical for leaders to show understanding of and concern for their team to build stronger teams. People can demonstrate their knowledge and integrity to dismantle gender barriers and establish credibility. Gender diversity and inclusion can also be aided by encouraging more women to work in technical disciplines and providing them with possibilities for leadership roles as well as family assistance. Finding mentorship from other successful women in the field can also be a great source of advice and support. In the end, respecting varied viewpoints and skills can result in more effective leadership and an inclusive workplace atmosphere.

Women in technology have a special chance to support innovation and grow the sector. To do this, we need more women in leadership positions, and businesses must place a high value on diversity and inclusivity to maintain a strong pipeline of female candidates in the future. As women in technology, we must keep empowering one another and inspiring the next generation."

Dr. Christina Mack, chief scientific officer of IQVIA Real World Solutions:

"Being both an engineer and a scientist has brought a richness to my career and influenced the way I think about solving problems of all kinds. I became interested in coding in high school, at which time taking computer science required walking from my high school to the all-boys school across the road. It has been rewarding to watch STEM fields expand, and see more and more women rise in leadership across all facets of science, maths, tech, and engineering.

Having a career in STEM has been personally rewarding for me every step of the way. I feel I have made an impact, using science to better understand diagnostics and treatments for diseases, push innovation forward in research methods, and contribute to improvements in patient care and population health. Importantly, pursuing a STEM career at a company that values women leaders has enabled me to have the needed flexibility at work to raise 3 amazing children – and have fun in the process! I’ve enjoyed mentoring many brilliant women through programs at IQVIA, the NCI/NIH diversity program, and as academic faculty; and of course I have benefited from the mentorship of those that have walked this journey."

Annette Williams, VP & global head, lifecycle safety, IQVIA:

“It’s important to me, as a female leader in the life sciences industry, to mentor women I work with, to help guide their careers and prepare them for roles of increasing responsibilities. It also brings me great joy to work, coach and mentor other professionals in the industry outside of IQVIA. That said, IQVIA has its own dedicated program to foster female leaders from within: the Women Inspiration Network (WIN) program, which helps to ensure assigned mentees achieve their developmental goals through coaching sessions with female leaders across IQVIA’s enterprise.

The program ultimately helps female mentees develop plans and earn subsequent promotions through recognition of their efforts – ensuring promising employees, regardless of gender, have equal opportunities to rise through the ranks to lead the next generation of life science professionals and innovators.”

Dr. Annette Rinck, president, Leica Microsystems:

"As we approach International Women's Day, it's important to reflect on the progress women have made in STEM, pharma, and life sciences, while acknowledging the continued need for greater gender equality. As a leader with over 20 years of experience, I've seen firsthand the challenges women face, but also the unique perspectives and contributions they bring to enable success for teams, companies and customers. Companies with diverse teams are more successful, innovative and resilient than those who do not live the concept of equity and inclusion (DE+I).

At Leica Microsystems, my leadership team and I are committed to leading from the front and ensuring women are provided equal opportunities to reach their potential and their voice is heard and considered. It's also important to recognise and value the multiple types of diversity and inclusion which improve the workplace. I and we all at Leica Microsystems are committing to supporting and empowering women in all fields, being a strong, equal opportunity employer."

Cari-Anne Quinn, CEO of Life Sciences Hub Wales:

"Life sciences has the power to transform our lives for the better, with innovation in healthcare helping us live happier and healthier lives. This is one of the many reasons I’m proud to be a woman working in such a critical sector, acting as a cog in a greater set of wheels that’s driving genuine change.

Wales news service WALES NEWS SERVICE Cari-Anne, Life Sciences Hub Wales

I’m CEO of Life Sciences Hub Wales. Our organisation helps propel inspiring life science innovation, developed by local, national, and global industry, to the frontline of health and social care in Wales. We’re a dynamic interface between healthcare systems in Wales and local and global life sciences industry players – connecting people and delivering expert advice, resource and guidance.

The bottom line is, I love my job. It’s inspiring to follow innovative solutions from early conceptions to clinical support systems and patient impact. Right now, it’s truly an exciting time to be working in life sciences innovation in Wales. Our government just launched a new Innovation Strategy for Wales with mechanisms to embed innovation for a stronger, fairer, and greener Wales. We’re also seeing impactful advances in fields such as early detection and diagnosis, meaning we can test and monitor patients for cancers far less invasively.

As for my background, I started working in economics and business growth, doing this internationally for Welsh Government following my MBA. Finding a home back in Wales, I now apply my knowledge of international industry to health and social care innovation.

If you're a young woman aspiring to work in a role like mine, I advise you to stay curious. Consider new ways of doing things – seeing what works in different sectors and envisioning how to use this in your own area of work."

Henny Zijlstra, senior director, commercial development, Lonza Small Molecules:

"To me, setting an example for young women in any industry is essential. I was lucky, my mum was a businesswoman who worked in the pharmaceutical industry, despite not having a chemistry degree like me. Both of my parents have been a great inspiration to me and they still are. However, I realise that not everyone has that example so close to look up to. So, I try to be an inspiration to people around me and set an example, not just for my own kids, but also their friends.

I have been working in our industry for almost 15 years and I do see that progress has been made but I also recognise there is still a long way to go. By showing it is possible to succeed, I hope I inspire both women and men, including those without a chemistry degree. Regardless of whether you have a background in chemistry, hard work, determination, and a willingness to learn can take you far.

Hard work pays off, and it's essential to share your opinions, ideas, and take on challenges without ever doubting yourself. We all had to start somewhere. Sometimes you falter, but it’s important to keep moving forward. We all bring unique perspectives to the table and that is something we should embrace. So don't be afraid to take those risks and speak up for what you believe in.

I feel women could benefit from an extra boost of confidence. Tell yourself every day out loud, "I can do it". It may feel awkward at first, but you will see the positive impact it has on your mind and the way you perceive your abilities!

Additionally, recognise your strengths and accept your weaknesses. Nobody is perfect, nobody can do it all and it is OK not to be good at everything. The key is to find what you like, what you are good at, always be kind to yourself and give yourself credit, no matter how small, you are worth it!"

Ann Church, VP and general manager of UK early development site operations, at Quotient Sciences:

Role models can play a very important part in helping to guide and shape a young professional’s career path and aspirations. They can provide inspiration to what is achievable, help motivate and boost self-confidence, and positively impact the outcome of our lives.

In my case, I’ve had the benefit of being influenced by both male and female role models throughout my career. However, it was my father who was my first and main role model, having encouraged both of his daughters to pursue what we were good at regardless of what was expected. In both of our cases, this led to careers in science. At University, I was fortunate to have some female lecturers and a female supervisor for my PhD, who helped provide insight and guidance at a pivotal part in my development.

Throughout my career at Quotient Sciences, there has always been a good balance of female leadership within the organisation. I’ve been privileged to work closely with leaders like our SVP & chief transformation officer, Denise Sutton, who inspire and encourage all, regardless of gender, to pursue their career goals. At Quotient Sciences, there is no bias towards gender. Roles and promotions are earned on merit of the individual doing a great job and it’s because of this philosophy that I’ve never felt that being a woman is detrimental to my career progression.

We’ve also seen an increase in women in the science and pharmaceutical industry, which is incredibly helpful for those who are thinking about future career paths or changing industries. Paving inroads in a very male dominated industry can be intimidating. Being able to show that women have a seat at the table demonstrates the opportunity for growth, which is attractive to young professionals just starting out in their careers."

Maria Riccius, head of commercial, oral solid dose, Recipharm:

"A role model lets you believe in your potential by witnessing someone else's success. However, many senior positions in the pharmaceutical industry are male-dominated, and as Dr. Nina Ansary wrote - 'It’s hard to be what we cannot see.'

This is why female role models within the industry are so important. It provides confidence to young women in STEM that there is a place for them and inspires their future careers within pharma. It also ensures that female health remains a priority and that drug development and devices are designed to meet their needs.

Seeing female role models embrace their unique strengths gives us confidence and shows us that our dream career can be a reality.

The industry is adapting, with positions of power held increasingly by a more diverse workforce. However, we still have a long way to go. 53% of STEM graduates are women, but only 34% remain within the field. Discrepancy only increases with seniority, with 92% of CEOs within biopharma being male.

I think together, we can all do more to support and encourage an open and inclusive environment. Implementing recruitment and retention initiatives and personal development opportunities for women should be a priority. We as women should also lead by example, be brave and say yes whenever there is an opportunity to shine and be in the spotlight."

Anna Sipitanou, commercial director, Holmes Chapel Site, Recipharm:

"Having more female role models in the pharmaceutical industry is important if we want to encourage young women to pursue careers in STEM fields. Women have been historically underrepresented in these fields, and having successful female role models can help young women feel confident in their own abilities and aspirations.

Female role models can also dispel biases and misconceptions about gender and aptitude in the workplace. Women in the pharmaceutical industry face unique challenges, and seeing other women successfully navigate these challenges can provide valuable insights and guidance.

It is a fact that in recent years, some companies have implemented policies and programs aimed at promoting gender equality and addressing the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions, but more needs to be done. Unconscious bias must be addressed, and inclusive work environments must be created. Companies should ensure that women have equal access to career advancement opportunities, promotions, and leadership positions.

Overall, having role models for young women in the pharmaceutical industry is crucial for promoting gender diversity and inclusion. Although progress has been made in recent years, there is still more work to be done to achieve true gender equality and recognise female leaders as simply ‘leaders’."

Keat Theng Chow, head of applied sciences pharma, Greater Asia, Roquette Pharma Solutions:

"The ideas, processes and technical details I deal with every day in my role as head of applied sciences can be extremely complex – but the reason I love what I do is simple. Pharmaceutical sciences excite me because of their potential to save and improve lives. That’s really what it comes down to. As scientists, we can serve a greater purpose of providing life-saving innovations for patients today and for generations to come.

On a personal level, I really value how my role brings me closer to nature by helping me understand how medicine and chemicals work in our bodies. This helps me make better health-related decisions for myself and my family.

It’s a sad truth that – in some parts of the world – women and girls are still excluded from fully participating in science. Women often do not benefit from the same opportunities as their male counterparts, but I think we must be careful that we don’t always make the story of women in science a negative one. We should absolutely strive for better representation and break down the barriers preventing girls from receiving a proper education in STEM subjects, but I think it’s equally important that we champion curiosity, determination and passion. That way we can truly ignite young minds with the endless possibilities of science."

Katherine Tran, sr. global market development & marketing manager, proteomics research, SCIEX:

“I was always interested in science and went to school for biochemistry. I tried out academia and ultimately decided that working in industry was right for me. I got the perfect blend of still being a part of the research, still collaborating with researchers, and then putting those insights towards the next stage of technology that will mold the future of science.

Later, my personal battle with auto-immune disease also inspired me to keep going, to push harder. Now, I get to work with scientists and develop technology that helps toward cures, even some that one day may help me.

My advice for future generations is to keep pushing, don’t get discouraged. When you work on something that you love, it’ll work out in the end.”

Naomi Diaz, senior product manager, Accurate Mass at SCIEX:

"When I was young, I always had a curiosity about how life functions. My mother saw my interest in nature and life, how curious I was about how life functions, and she bought me a laboratory kit with a microscope to do experiments at home. She fostered this curiosity by giving me the tools to explore. This eventually flourished for me in school and all through grad school. Little did I know, my interest in cancer research since I was young girl would lead me to study the same cancer type my grandfather would pass from while I was in grad school.

Today, I am helping to develop tools and technology that will progress this research even further. I’m passionate about mass spectrometry because of how it can enable scientists to really understand at the micro level how biology works. I’m all about systems biology and how pathways function, and mass spec is just such a great tool to help us understand all these connections. These connections can then translate into how to address and develop new therapeutics.

To the little girls out there – pay attention to what you are truly passionate about. Don’t be afraid to ask questions because you never know when you’re going to meet someone or what is going to spark an interest that will turn into a lifelong passionate career."

Dr. Carmen Guguta, global head of business development at Technobis Crystallization Systems:

"Growing up, I would find any excuse to join my family in the laboratory during their studies. Here, and in sciences classes at school, I remember that there was a healthy gender balance, reflecting Romania’s world-leading status for women in STEM. In fact, 41% of scientists and engineers in Romania are female, compared to a global average of just 26%.

As an only child, I was hugely influenced by my cousins, who held roles in pharmaceutical and medicine. I was fascinated by how drugs worked in the body and how they were developed. When it was time to choose my own career path, my mind was made up — I enrolled in a chemistry course at Ovidius University in Constanta, Romania.

After completing this course, and an MSc, I relocated to the Netherlands to complete a PhD, studying active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). While academically I felt at home, the huge difference in gender splits between the Netherlands and Romania was evident. From the day that I accepted my first position working in science in the Netherlands, I made it my mission to inspire other females into the industry.

One year ago, the Dutch Association for Crystal Growth invited me to become their first ever chairwoman. It was a huge moment in my career to be recognised for my achievements in science with this position.

In my role at Technobis Crystallization Systems, I’m a huge advocate for workforce diversity and getting more females in management roles. Even at home, inspiring the next generation of female scientists doesn’t stop. I have a young daughter that is already showing an interest in science experiments. If a career in science makes her happy, I’ll support her every step of the way."

Aimee Balkenende, senior manager, technical sales, Thermo Fisher Scientific:

“I have always been interested in all things STEM, but chose to focus on studying languages in college. When I found my role in technology, I found a perfect balance for my interests. I can translate the world of software for end users. I explore the world of science daily… I am always learning something new, whether it’s about batteries, mining or pharmaceuticals!

Be curious and willing to step outside of your comfort zone. My greatest opportunities in life have come from being present and saying “yes”. It’s okay if we sometimes miss, or our work isn’t perfect. We continue to grow. Expanding our vision outside the walls of our comfort zone gives us new perspective and focus. When we take a chance like this, we also remember that we have support. We don’t go the journey alone. Leverage your team! It may be family, friends or co-workers. It’s important to be strong, but sometimes that strength can be bolstered or offered by our team. Seek out others who have taken a leap into something new and learn from them. Our journey can motivate others to be curious and say “yes” to opportunity.”

Liat Shochat, platform senior director, wearable delivery systems R&D at West Pharmaceutical Services:

"Being a woman in engineering, I was fortunate that both my family and my leaders taught me nothing is considered impossible.

Each person has the equivalent opportunity to be heard, lead, hold a position, and succeed. If one knows her work, facts and data, and conducts herself respectfully and assertively, with support of good team and mentors, she will succeed in STEM.

We are fortunate to live in times and countries where numbers of women scientists, engineers, mathematicians, physicians, and HCP in varied leadership and professional positions are increasing. Nevertheless, we are still in the beginning of this path and need to relentlessly pursue it, so every person will have these opportunities accessible, regardless of origin or geographical location.

It is important to see role models in STEM leading, executing, strategising, and directing.

Being knowledgeable, genuine, and demonstrating professionalism in one's behaviour will help women to be accepted and supported, without the need to apologise, and explain life-career choices made-acting as the mentor one wished to have in one’s early career.

Everyday wonderful and unique achievements are made in STEM: life-changing treatments, technological inventions, and emerging energy sources. Each one, you can be part of it."

Dr. Cosima Gretton, scientific advisor, UK and Europe for 2San:

"My advice to women who are entering the industry is:

Speak up for others: When you witness a female colleague spoken over, ignored or interrupted in a meeting, take a moment at the end of the meeting or in a natural break to say "hold on a minute, Jane was about to say something back then – I’d love to hear her thoughts.”

Lean in: Drawing on Sheryl Sandberg’s advice, try to step forward, volunteer for new projects and take on new challenges even when you worry it’s going to be too much. You’ll figure it out.

Find a mentor and support others: It’s important to have trusted female leaders you look up to, and can bounce ideas off, particularly as life gets more complicated with children in the mix. Build a support network simply through finding other women you like and respect and meet up with them to talk about your career goals and theirs – it doesn’t have to be formal.

Invest in your strengths: Some of the best leaders (male and female) I have known have led with decidedly female leadership styles: participatory, democratic, supportive, and more likely to elevate others. Double down on these qualities, don’t try to emulate male leadership styles.

Looking to the future, I am excited for a future of more women working in healthcare and life sciences - developing new models of care through harnessing digital health and novel diagnostics. One of the areas that has benefited from more women in the sector in recent years is Women’s Health and FemTech. There are more and more products and services being built for women’s needs – given that’s half the population that can only be a good thing!”