Tracking sustainability metrics: CDMOs should act now to prevent catch up

Ahead of his presentation at Connect to Frankfurt (opened September 28th), EPM spoke exclusively with Heiko Schmidt, Strategy & Consulting Life Sciences lead, Accenture AG, about why CDMOs should be prepared to track sustainability metrics now and how companies which wait now, will likely be forced to catch-up at higher costs. He also looks at why sustainability matters and what can CDMOs expect in contracts and regulatory requirements in the next 5 years.

Key insights:

Q: Could you explain why sustainability matters and what are the focus areas in the pharma industry in the short and medium term?

A: We can see the results of non-sustainable behaviour almost daily on the news - e.g. the climate crisis. Our society's awareness of the importance of sustainable behaviour increased a lot during the last years. Pharmaceutical companies must manage sustainability expectations of multiple stakeholders and are in competition to satisfy those.

Accenture took a closer look at the sustainability development goals defined by the UN. Our study “Delivering on the promise of sustainability” provides you guidance on where to focus. Greenhouse Gas emission reduction, energy efficiency, abatement of water or resource adoption, waste management as well as driving health equity and improving diversity in clinical trials are some concrete examples for LS industry when it comes to sustainability. All these ambitions cannot be achieved from one day to another. Where to focus short and medium term depends on the individual situation and sustainability maturity level of the company.

Q: What are the best current metrics for measuring sustainability in pharma industry right from discovery to development and clinical to commercialisation?

A: This question is not easy to answer as pharmaceutical companies are currently applying various reporting principles due to the lack of a common reporting standard. Additionally, rating agencies build their own metrics and indices. Therefore, a company’s performance ranking compared to competitors can vary in certain categories or with regards to an overall index.

Q: Do you think in future we will need some sort of certifying agency for sustainability in pharma?

A: So far there is the opportunity to get emission related sustainability ambitions and corresponding plans certified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) which is a global coalition of UN agencies, business and industry leaders and defines best practice in emissions reductions and net-zero targets to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. I would even go one step further.

Sustainable company performance is already driving investor's decisions and the importance of sustainability will even increase in the future. Sustainability metrics will probably become mandatory for investment opportunities, and it is also expected that for example, in the EU, non-financials get audited comparable to financial balance sheets and profit & loss calculations.

Q: Being sustainable comes with added costs, at least now. How can being sustainable be made economical for the pharma industry in the long run?

A: All pharmaceutical companies of the same size are facing identical challenges now. Sustainability comes with additional costs but those are investments in the future which make economic sense. Many investors are expressing more and more that profitability is not the only decision criterium anymore as sustainability matters as well.

In the long run investments are leading to opportunities to grow by increasing brand value, attracting talents, decreasing credit costs, realising operational efficiencies, improving stability, and reducing risks which ultimately also leads to an improved business resilience. Pharmaceutical companies which wait now with the implementation of initiatives to reach sustainability will likely be forced later by regulation to catch-up quick at even higher costs.

Q: If we split sustainability into two aspects for pharma, one in terms of waste and recycling and the other covering total carbon footprint - what are the low hanging fruits, so to say, that could improve sustainability in each aspect?

A: Please let me allow the comment that sustainability relates to much more than the two mentioned aspects. Pharma specific focus areas are for example “equitable patient access to medicines” or “diversity in clinical trials”.