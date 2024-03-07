Pharma Explained: What is Eliquis (apixaban)?

× Expand Shutterstock

Eliquis, also known by its generic name apixaban offers a novel approach to preventing thromboembolic events with unprecedented efficacy and safety. From its inception to its widespread adoption in clinical practice, Eliquis has transformed the management of conditions such as atrial fibrillation (AF) and venous thromboembolism (VTE), setting new standards for anticoagulant therapy.

Eliquis belongs to a class of medications known as direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), which selectively inhibit factor Xa, a key enzyme in the coagulation cascade. Structurally, apixaban binds directly to the active site of factor Xa, preventing its interaction with prothrombin and subsequent conversion to thrombin. By interrupting the amplification of coagulation, Eliquis effectively reduces the risk of thrombus formation without the need for routine monitoring or dose adjustments.

The therapeutic applications of Eliquis encompass a broad spectrum of cardiovascular and thromboembolic conditions, including stroke prevention in patients with non-valvular AF, prophylaxis of VTE in patients undergoing orthopaedic surgery, and treatment and secondary prevention of VTE and pulmonary embolism (PE). Its versatility and favourable pharmacokinetic profile have made Eliquis a preferred choice for anticoagulant therapy in both acute and chronic settings.

Eliquis's mechanism of action confers several advantages over traditional anticoagulants, such as vitamin K antagonists (VKAs), including rapid onset of action, predictable pharmacokinetics, and lower risk of drug interactions. Moreover, Eliquis offers a more favourable bleeding profile compared to VKAs, with a reduced risk of intracranial haemorrhage and gastrointestinal bleeding, making it a safer option for long-term anticoagulation therapy.

Despite its favourable safety profile, Eliquis is not without potential adverse effects, most notably bleeding complications. Common bleeding events associated with Eliquis include epistaxis, bruising, haematuria, and gastrointestinal bleeding, which are typically mild to moderate in severity and resolve spontaneously or with supportive care. However, severe or life-threatening bleeding, such as intracranial haemorrhage or retroperitoneal bleeding, may occur in rare cases and require urgent medical intervention.

In addition to bleeding complications, Eliquis may also increase the risk of other adverse events, including hepatotoxicity, hypersensitivity reactions, and thrombocytopenia. Patients should be monitored regularly for signs and symptoms of liver dysfunction, such as jaundice, abdominal pain, and elevated liver enzymes, and treatment discontinued if severe hepatic injury occurs. Furthermore, individuals with a history of allergic reactions or blood disorders should exercise caution when using Eliquis and promptly report any adverse events to their healthcare provider.

Looking ahead, ongoing research and post-marketing surveillance continue to elucidate the long-term safety and efficacy of Eliquis in real-world clinical practice. Efforts are underway to identify predictors of bleeding risk and develop strategies to minimise adverse effects while maximising the clinical benefits of anticoagulant therapy. Furthermore, novel indications for Eliquis, such as prevention of thromboembolic events in high-risk patients with cancer or chronic kidney disease, hold promise for expanding its therapeutic utility and improving patient outcomes.

Eliquis represents a landmark achievement in anticoagulant therapy, offering a safe, effective, and convenient treatment option for patients at risk of thromboembolic events. Its mechanism of action, which targets factor Xa directly, underscores the precision and specificity of modern anticoagulant agents. While potential adverse effects, such as bleeding complications, must be considered, the overall benefits of Eliquis in preventing stroke, VTE, and other thromboembolic events outweigh its risks, making it a cornerstone in the management of cardiovascular and thromboembolic disorders.