Pharma Explained: What is Keytruda (pembrolizumab)?

× Expand Shutterstock

Keytruda, also known as pembrolizumab, represents a groundbreaking advancement in the field of immuno-oncology, revolutionising the treatment landscape for various cancers. From its inception to its widespread adoption in clinical practice, Keytruda has garnered attention for its remarkable efficacy and tolerability, offering new hope to patients facing advanced malignancies.

Keytruda belongs to a class of medications known as immune checkpoint inhibitors, which unleash the body's immune system to target and destroy cancer cells. Specifically, Keytruda targets the programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) pathway, a key regulatory mechanism that cancer cells exploit to evade immune surveillance and promote tumour growth. By blocking the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and programmed death-ligand 2 (PD-L2), Keytruda restores the ability of immune cells, such as T cells, to recognise and attack cancer cells.

The therapeutic applications of Keytruda encompass a broad spectrum of cancers, including melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), bladder cancer, and Hodgkin lymphoma, among others. Its versatility stems from the ubiquitous expression of PD-L1 in various tumour types, making Keytruda a promising treatment option for patients across different disease settings.

Keytruda's mechanism of action is predicated on unleashing the body's immune system to mount a robust anti-tumour response. By disrupting the PD-1 pathway, Keytruda enhances the activation and proliferation of cytotoxic T cells, which are instrumental in recognising and eliminating cancer cells. This immune-mediated cytotoxicity results in tumour regression and, in some cases, durable responses, offering patients prolonged survival and improved quality of life.

The clinical efficacy of Keytruda is underscored by a wealth of evidence derived from numerous clinical trials and real-world experience. Across various cancer types, Keytruda has demonstrated significant improvements in objective response rates, progression-free survival, and overall survival compared to standard-of-care therapies. Moreover, Keytruda has shown efficacy as monotherapy or in combination with other anticancer agents, further expanding its therapeutic utility and clinical impact.

Despite its impressive efficacy, Keytruda is not without potential adverse effects, known as immune-related adverse events (irAEs), which result from the activation of the immune system. Common irAEs associated with Keytruda include dermatologic toxicities (e.g., rash, pruritus), gastrointestinal disturbances (e.g., diarrhoea, colitis), hepatic dysfunction (e.g., hepatitis), endocrine abnormalities (e.g., thyroiditis, adrenal insufficiency), and pneumonitis, among others. While most irAEs are manageable with corticosteroids or immunosuppressive agents, severe or life-threatening toxicities may necessitate treatment discontinuation and supportive care.

Moreover, Keytruda has been associated with immune-mediated adverse events affecting other organ systems, including the cardiovascular, renal, and musculoskeletal systems. Healthcare providers must remain vigilant for signs and symptoms of irAEs and promptly intervene to mitigate potential complications and optimise patient outcomes.

Looking ahead, ongoing research and clinical trials continue to explore the therapeutic potential of Keytruda across various cancer types and disease stages. Efforts are underway to identify predictive biomarkers, such as PD-L1 expression levels and tumour mutational burden, to guide patient selection and optimise treatment strategies. Furthermore, combination approaches incorporating Keytruda with other immunotherapeutic agents, targeted therapies, and conventional treatments hold promise for further improving clinical outcomes and overcoming resistance mechanisms.

Keytruda stands as a major therapy in the field of immuno-oncology, offering new hope and efficacy to patients with advanced cancers. Its mechanism of action, which harnesses the power of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells, underscores the transformative potential of immunotherapy in oncology. Despite potential adverse effects, the clinical benefits of Keytruda far outweigh its risks, making it a cornerstone in the management of various malignancies and a beacon of progress in the fight against cancer.